Fishbourne gets its very own literary festival!

Fishbourne Loves Books becomes the Fishbourne Literary Festival this year (March 24) – a natural next step after growing success.

Spokeswoman Sue Harrison said: “It started in 2016 to help raise much-needed funds for Fishbourne Church, somewhat neglected after the building of a new hall, and for a new library at Fishbourne primary school.

“A small group of people planned a book event and named it Fishbourne Loves Books.

“With the increase in use of tablets, iPads etc they wondered if people did love books so much. However, with authors Neil Downey, David Lough and Kate Mosse on board, and masses of books for sale, along with Top 10 favourite book talks, and excellent refreshments from local restaurateur Nik Westacott, the people came, attended lectures, bought books and proved that Fishbourne does love books.”

It all went so well that they had to do it again.

“Having raised over £2,000, the one-off fund-raising event just had to be repeated, this time supporting St Wilfrid’s Dreambuilding Project, along with the church and inviting authors Simon Brett, Max Egremont, Caroline Lawrence and Jane Rusbridge to speak.

“A marquee was provided to house the side talks and events, and books for sale were spilling out on tables inside and outside the hall. The event was again a huge success and made a similar amount of money.”

And it was the success of the second event which prompted suggestions that the organisers should rename the whole thing a literary festival.

“It’s all very exciting. We didn’t quite have the courage to call it a festival to start with, but I think what has changed is that we have grown in courage!”

The slightly-expanded original small committee are now planning the finer details for this year’s event which will feature authors Isabel Ashdown, Beatrice Campbell, Margaret Drabble and Adam Mars-Jones as speakers.

Sue is delighted with the programme which has come together.

“One of the people who said we should be a festival was a chap called Richard Bates, and he has now become part of the committee. And he knows Margaret Drabble.

“Our book group was just discussing her latest book last night, and they were amazed that we have got her coming to the festival!”

The Fishbourne Literary Festival takes place in St Peter’s Place (the church hall) and in the Church.

The highlights will be:

10.30-11.30am: Escapes into Fiction. Bestselling author Isabel Ashdown talks about the theme of escape in her novels and chats about her recent move into the genre of psychological thriller.

11.45am-12.45pm: Having the Last Word. What are the ethics of writing about family history, particularly when your subjects are dead and can’t answer back? Adam Mars-Jones.

2-3pm: The true story of a life-changing Trek on the Great Wall of China. Béatrice Crawford will take you with her on the awe-inspiring Great Wall of China to climb thousands of steps in the grandiose scenery of the Yanshan Mountains.

3.15-4.15pm: Instead of a Memoir. Margaret Drabble talks about writing late in life. Many novelists and biographers turn to autobiography in their later years, but some find this very problematic.

Day tickets are £20 and include all four talks.

For tickets, contact Liz Grant on 01243 530639 or liz@fishbournelovesbooks.com for more details.