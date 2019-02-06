Four of the best family-friendly events in West Sussex

Looking for something for the whole family to do over the next month? Here are four of the best upcoming events...

Sooty, Sweep and Soo bring some mischief to The Capitol

Families can join Sooty at The Capitol, Horsham, next month for the naughty little bear’s Laugh Out Loud Magic Show.

A spokesperson said: “Direct from their hit ITV series, Sooty, Sweep and Soo and TV’s Richard Cadell will amaze you with impossible tricks and sidesplitting jokes.

“Be astounded at Sooty’s flying car, Soo’s singing unicorn and Sweep’s levitating sausage.

“With special guests circus star Michael Jordan and the ultraviolet specialities of Fantasie de la Nuit.”

Performances will be at 11am and 2.30pm (£13) on Saturday, March 2.

Call the box office on 01403 750220 or visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com .

Callum is shy and proud in a noisy and crazy world

New one-man play The Shy Manifesto, written by Michael Ross, directed by Cat Robey and starring Theo Ancient (Albus Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), plays The Hawth Studio, Crawley, on Saturday, February 9 (7.45pm).

The show is suitable for ages 12-plus.

It is a bittersweet coming-of-age comedy drama about a shy boy who has had enough of constantly being told to come out of his shell. 17-year-old Callum is proud to be shy and he thinks you should be too, because what this noisy, crazy world really needs right now is some more self-restraint.

Callum delivers his manifesto and encourages his audience of radical shy comrades to finally rise up and inherit the earth.

The producers are also offering workshops facilitated by Theo Ancient. The Shy Manifesto has themes that are relatable to young people, and Theo is offering the chance to explore these through drama. Call 01293 553636.

A new look at a lovable fool and popular English gent

The Life I Lead, a play about Mary Poppins star David Tomlinson, is at Chichester’s Minerva Theatre (February 11-16).

This moving tale about fathers and sons stars Miles Jupp, one of Britain’s leading stand-ups.

A spokesperson said: “David was renowned for playing the classic English gent, forthright, proper, and a lovable fool. His meeting with Walt Disney came to encapsulate his incredible life full of adventure and heartbreak.

“The man who portrayed one of cinema’s most famous patriarchs was defined by his relationship with his own father – a remote eccentric, who was hiding an extraordinary tragicomic secret.”

Workshops for fans of The Greatest Showman

If you have a child who loves The Greatest Showman then here is their chance to be part of The Greatest Week at Crawley’s Hawth (February 18-22, 10.30am-3.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “The Crawley theatre will be running two workshops, which will give the participants the opportunity to put together a performance inspired by the hit movie The Greatest Showman in just one week. These holiday workshops are always popular and the juniors workshop has already sold out, but there are a limited number of spaces still available for the seniors sessions, for ages 12-18 years.”

Tickets cost £110. Call 01293 553636.

Capturing the magic of Michael Jackson live: An interview with CJ. Click here to read more.