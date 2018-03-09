Green-screen Macbeth!

CinEvents bring a new version of Macbeth to Worthing.

Spokeswoman Karma Symington said: “Shot entirely on green screen, Shakespeare’s Macbeth has been reinvented by director Kit Monkman (The Knife That Killed Me) in a thrilling new film adaptation. Starring Mark Rowley (The Last King-dom, Luther), the film will be distributed by CinEvents as an exclusive, one night only, Event Cinema release on Tuesday, March 13 in over 80 selected multiplex and independent cinemas across the UK including Dome Cinema Worthing and The Picturehouse Uckfield.

“The ground-breaking way in which this film has been shot will appeal to film lovers and theatre lovers alike and the green screen set is used to create intense, atmospheric scenes which bring an accessible version of Shakespeare’s classic to a 21st-century audience.”

Macbeth is in cinemas on March 13 and is distributed by Cinevents. Tickets: https://macbethtickets.co.uk