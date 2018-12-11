Lucy-Jane Quinlan will be your Cinderella in Bognor Regis this Christmas!

September’s panto launch in Bognor Regis was Lucy-Jane Quinlan’s first visit to the town. She loved it.

Now she’s back, treading the boards in the title role of Cinderella at Bognor’s Regis Centre.

She might not know Bognor particularly well yet, but Cinders is a role she knows inside out.

“This will be my tenth pantomime and my fifth time playing Cinderella. I have played her in Harrogate and Poole and Peterborough and Worcester, and I think I seem to be a bit of a Cinderella myself.

“I am a huge fan of the story. She does go on such a journey, and she has got such a beautiful story to play. She starts as this servant girl and is really badly treated, but she is so full of courage and kindness. She does do the princess bit, but that’s not really what she is about. She is all about being this honest person who is kind and caring and generous. She is always trying to see the good in people.

“And I am a bit of a Cinderella myself. I am always cleaning up and tidying things away!”

Lucy-Jane’s run of pantos has been unbroken apart from one year which she had off when she was unavailable: “But I just love pantos. I keep coming back to them. The first time I did panto was my first-ever job out of drama school in 2008, and the first thing I learnt was that you can’t take yourself too seriously.

“Coming from drama school where you are studying every day and really getting into text, you can start to take yourself really, really seriously… and then you do panto!

“The most important thing is that you are telling a story to children who might not ever have been to the theatre before, and it is so important that you get it right. Last year I was nominated as the best female lead in the Great British Pantomime Awards, and it was a great big event. It was full of about a thousand people who were as passionate about pantomimes as I am, and it was lovely… all these people so keen to keep pantomime alive.”

How hard do performers have to try to keep the tradition thriving?

“I think if we weren’t always trying to reinvent pantomime and to introduce new things and to try new things and to do things differently, then people would stop coming. I think it has always got to be moving forward. Children love their video games and playing on their iPads these days, and I think that means that you have really got to make pantomime the best you possibly can and always try to be finding new things.”

It helps that Cinderella is such a great role to play, definitely not just a case, Lucy-Jane says, of walking on, singing a pretty song and walking off again: “With Cinderella, she has just got such a big fight on her hands right from day one. You see her nearly, nearly broken down and beaten, but she fights back with warmth and kindness, and I think that is really, really magical to see.”

Lucy-Jane will be hoping to make a quick trip back to Essex for Christmas Day: “But to be honest, you get so tired. One Christmas Day, I got back and I just slept. But I am so lucky. I am so grateful to have such an understanding family that really understands what I do – and such great friends that also understand what I do. My best friend’s birthday is Christmas Eve and so I always miss it, but she understands and she is fine!”

Cinderella will be at Bognor’s Regis Centre from Tuesday, December 11 to Wednesday, January 2. Tickets on http://alexandratheatre.co.uk.

