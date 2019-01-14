New comedy series for Emsworth

Friday, January 18 sees the start of a regular bi-monthly series of comedy clubs presented by resident MC Jeff Lane in association with WemsFest.

Spokesman Mark Ringwood said: “Based at Emsworth Sports and Social Club, Havant Road, the first evening features three separate artists: Jan Jack makes the short trip down from her own Comedy Club in Basingstoke, Wayne the Weird combines comedy with astounding magic, and the music duo of Brian Damage & Krysstal return with a completely-new set of dry, dead-pan humour, and musical parodies.

“Tickets are just £10 and available from the Club, Bookends (Emsworth), and online at www.wegottickets.com. The second comedy night will be on Friday, March 8 and features five comedy acts including the hotly-tipped Sunjai Arif and Nathan Eagle.”

