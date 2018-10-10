New David Walliams play The Midnight Gang premieres in Chichester

David Walliams – who has been hailed as ‘the heir to Roald Dahl’ by The Spectator – saw great success with his children’s book The Midnight Gang.

Now this book has been adapted for the stage, with the premier at Chichester Festival Theatre opening this week and running between Saturday, October 13 and Saturday, November 3.

The play is aimed at anyone aged seven and over and is an inventive tale of fun, friendship and the importance of kindness,

It follows 12-year-old Tom who lands up in the children’s ward of the spooky Lord Funt Hospital following an accident during a cricket match.

Luckily, he’s not on his own with the child-hating Matron and the scary-looking Porter, joining forces with other children in the ward who each night escape from their hospital beds to make their dreams come true.

The cast

The Midnight Gang has been adapted by Bryony Lavery, with music and lyrics by Joe Stilgoe, and directed by Dale Rooks.

Jennie Dale, who played Parchester in Chichester’s summer musical Me and My Girl and known to a huge CBeebies’ TV audience as Captain Captain in Swashbuckle, Shakespeare and The Snow Queen, plays the Matron.

Dickon Gough makes his Chichester debut as the Porter. Recently appearing in The Addams Family musical on its UK tour, his credits also include The Pirates of Penzance at Regent’s Park.

They are joined by Matthew Cavendish (Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Play That Goes Wrong), as Dr Luppers; Marilyn Cutts (Funny Girl, Wicked, Fascinating Aida) as Nelly; Tim Mahendran (Spring Awakening) as Raj and Lucy Vandi (School of Rock, Guys and Dolls) as Tootsie.

Playing the children of The Midnight Gang will be Rafi Essex, Cerys Hill, Fibian McKenzie, Cody Molko, Tumo Reetsang, Jasmine Sakyiama, Anjali Shah, Albie Stisted, Cooper Snow and Felix Warren.

Tickets

Tickets cost from £10 and can be booked by visiting the Chichester Festival Theatre website here.

