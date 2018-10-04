Oscar-winning tale Still Alice takes to the stage at Guildford

Sharon Small stars in Christine Mary Dunford’s newly-adapted version of Lisa Genova’s best-selling novel Still Alice which comes to Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from Tuesday to Saturday, October 9 to 13.

Alice Howland is stubborn, clever and driven – a professional at the top of her game. But, diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 50, she is compelled to confront her new reality and draw on her resilience to remain independent for as long as possible.

Alice strives to remain true to the woman she has always been, while relationships shift within her family, in her work and most importantly with herself.

In 2014, Lisa Genova’s novel was adapted into a film starring Julianne Moore, Alec Baldwin and Kristen Stewart, for which Moore won the Academy, BAFTA, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and Critics’ Choice Movie Awards for Best Actress.

Now television and stage star Sharon Small gives a stage performance as Alice. She is best known for playing Barbara Havers in The Inspector Linley Mysteries (BBC1), Trudi Malloy in Mistresses (BBC 1), Christine opposite Hugh Grant, Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette in the film adaptation of About A Boy and, most recently, as Brigitte Rayne in Trust Me opposite Jodie Whittaker (BBC 1).

Tickets on 01483 440000 or www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk.

