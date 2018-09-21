Simon Evans tops the bill for Crawley comedy night

Comedy Beats return to Crawley Labour Club for their annual outing at the venue on Saturday, September 29.

Organiser Mark Coxon said: “This will be our third show for them and we are hoping for another great turn-out. The first two were pretty much sold out and I think this line up will be the strongest bill we have had at the Labour Club so far, so fingers crossed this is going to be another cracking night.

“The star of this show is undoubtedly the closing act Simon Evans. I have known him for years and he has been really supportive of what we are trying to achieve with Comedy Beats. He is a brilliant comedian who tours his own show in theatres all over the country. Regular readers will know whenever we can, we put an act on the bill with a major TV credit but as far as Simon is concerned his comedy CV is phenomenal! As well as multiple appearances on Mock The Week, he has performed on Live At The Apollo as well as The Michael McIntyre Roadshow. He is a true star of the comedy scene and it’s great to have an act of his calibre on the bill.

“The opening act is the wonderful Allyson June Smith. She is a Canadian comic based in Manchester. When we were talking to the Labour Club about putting this show on they told us that it was important to them that there was a female comic on the bill. The first show we did there featured Zoe Lyons and they really wanted to have another woman on the bill this time around. She is a skilled storyteller who creates vivid images of the world she comes from. As soon as the venue told me what they wanted for this show Allyson was the first comedian I called.

“The middle act is the Comedy Beats favourite Steve Best. The more I get to know the audience at The Labour Club the more I know what styles of comedy that they like. Steve is a fun filled prop act with a huge sense of silliness. He is a highly creative comedian who is great visually as well as having lots of quickfire one liners in his armoury. This will be his 9th show for us. We keep using him at our shows because he goes down so well wherever he goes. We are starting to work with our first venue in London next month and we’ve got him in for the opening night which just goes to show the high esteem we hold him in.

“Hosting the show is another Comedy Beats favourite John Ryan. He is one of those acts who can go anywhere on the bill, but I am happiest when he is compering. He is great at working any room and his crowd work is second to none. He has a great down to earth persona and wins any audience over almost immediately. On top of these interactive skills he has bucket loads of top rate material. He is the perfect MC for a show of this quality. I am really looking forward to this one and I know it’s going to be a great night.

“It all takes place at Crawley Labour Club on Saturday. September 29. Doors open at 7.00 and the show starts at 8. Tickets are priced at £8 for members or £12 for non-members are available directly from the venue or by calling 01293 517983.”

