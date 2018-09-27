Southampton’s Mayflower back in business after multi-million pound refurbishment.

The curtain rose on its £7.5m makeover at a gala night on Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Charlotte Nelson said: “Mayflower Theatre took a dramatic pause as it turned off the lights for the multi-million pound project back in June. On Wendesday it reopened its doors to the public for the first time to reveal the results of its biggest transformation of the last 30 years.

“The iconic Southampton venue has been completely repainted with a dramatic new red and gold colour scheme. All of the seats in the stall and circle have been removed and replaced with 1,659 brand-new, wider seats while the seats in the balcony have been reupholstered. The theatre has gained an extra seat, taking its total seat capacity to 2,274.

“New environmentally-friendly LED lighting has been installed, the orchestra pit has been moved beneath the stage and accessibility has been improved, with better facilities for people with disabilities.

“The multi-million pound project will ensure the theatre remains best in class and continues to draw in hundreds of thousands of people to the city. Every year more than 500,000 people visit Mayflower Theatre and the venue contributes an estimated £75m to the economy.”

Michael Ockwell, chief executive of Mayflower Theatre, said: “This is without doubt the most significant refurbishment project that the theatre has seen in the last three decades and we were thrilled to lift the curtains on the new look tonight. For us, this project is very much about ensuring Mayflower Theatre remains best in class not just for now, but long into the future.”

Mayflower Theatre is the biggest regional theatre outside of London and has seen the likes of Julie Andrews, Laurel and Hardy, Michael McIntyre, Take That and even The Beatles tread its boards over its 90-year history. The venue opened on December 22, 1928 as the Empire Theatre, becoming The Gaumont in 1950 and eventually Mayflower Theatre in 1987. It remains the largest theatre in the south of England and employs 230 staff.

Its reopening was celebrated with a gala evening of music and entertainment, commemorating the theatre’s past and celebrating the future with some of the next generation of stage performers.

The first official performance will be Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, which runs from September 28 and 29.

Tickets can be booked online at www.mayflower.org.uk or by visiting the box office.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/video-shaping-the-magnificent-gardens-at-west-dean-1-8647662



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/ten-things-coming-up-in-the-chichester-area-1-8647653



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/rediscovered-track-has-robin-miming-along-to-his-24-year-old-self-1-8647950



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/get-ready-for-wicked-at-southampton-s-mayflower-1-8647337



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/wick-theatre-company-celebrates-the-genius-of-neil-simon-1-8647958



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/ten-things-coming-up-in-the-worthing-area-1-8647650



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/crime-author-elly-griffiths-addresses-writers-in-worthing-1-8647969