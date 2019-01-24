Ten things coming up in the Chichester area

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Theatre. Nigel Havers, Denis Lawson and Stephen Tompkinson star in Art by Yasmina Reza from January 24– February 2 at Chichester Festival Theatre. When Serge spends an extortionate amount of money on an all-white modernist painting, his close friends Marc and Yvan are baffled...

2 Theatre. Flute Theatre presents Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare in Chichester’s Minerva Theatre from January 15-26. Flute Theatre’s unique production of one of Shakespeare’s greatest comedies has been performed across Europe and makes its UK premiere at the Minerva Theatre. Viola is saved from drowning with a bucket of freezing water and welcomed into Illyria by a mysterious clown who leads us all on a melodious and dreamlike odyssey.

3 Art. Island Fine Arts’ winter exhibition in Chichester continues until January 26 (Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 3.30pm) at 12 Southgate (01243 532798). Among the works is April morning, Waterloo Bridge from Victoria by Peter Brown.

4 Theatre. The Full Monty is on its last-ever tour (January 21-26, Theatre Royal Brighton), the tale of six out-of-work, impoverished steelworkers from Sheffield with nothing to lose. The story took the world by storm and has become one of Britain’s most successful shows.

5 Art. Pallant House Gallery’s community programme fundraising exhibition is up and running in Chichester (until March 4). Taking place in the studio, it is free entry. As spokeswoman Sarah Jackson explains: “It’s a key opportunity for us to raise vital funds for our community programme which does great work supporting local people, and a great place to find unique works of art at affordable prices.“

6 Music. One of Bognor Regis’s great musical success stories is celebrating its tenth birthday. 60 Minutes of Classical Music marks one decade completed with an anniversary outing in its usual slot, the first Friday of the month in the usual venue. The celebrations will be on February 1 at 7.30pm in the Regis Centre’s Studio 1 when the performers will be a string trio.

7 Art. Powerfully-sensitive works of art offer a thought-provoking New Year exhibition (top circle) at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery. Creative Redemption runs from January 22-February 10 in the venue’s John Rank Gallery, bringing together five talented artists all of whom, in their own way, have benefitted from the restorative powers of their personal creative process. They now come together to present Creative Redemption. Inviting viewers to experience their journeys and response through the use of mixed media, textiles, painting and found objects the exhibition aims to offer empathy, encouragement and hope. Helen Frost, Christine Habib, Nicola Hancock, Helio Teles and Julie Turner have revealed the “wounded condition through their individual response”, presenting a sensitive and powerful collection of works.

8 Theatre. Arundel Players’ first production for 2019 is The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, directed by Kate Bennett, which opens on January 21 and runs until January 26 at The Priory Playhouse, London Road, Arundel, BN18 9FA. Tickets on 07523 417926. To book on line visit www.arundelplayers.org.uk.

9 Art. Beautifully-crafted and unique African stone sculpture are the subject of a new exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery from January 22-February 10. The sculptures depict mainly human and animal life native to south Africa.

10 Art. Rowlands Castle Painting Society welcomes Roger Dellar to demonstrate a portrait in oils on January 22 in the Parish Hall, 7.30-9.30pm. Cost £5 for non-members. For information, contact John Davis on 01243 371662.

