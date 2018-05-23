That’ll Be The Day in Worthing

Rock ‘n’ roll variety show That’ll Be The Day will be returning to Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre for several dates across 2018. Their first show of the year in Worthing will be on Saturday, June 2.

The production is a celebration of popular music throughout the 50s, 60s and 70s which combines live music with comic sketches, performed by a large cast.

The origins of That’ll Be The Day go back to 1985 when a variety show called The Happy Days of Rock ‘n’ Roll was launched. Since then the show has taken many forms and has had a variety of performers come and go.

Writer, producer and performer Trevor Payne, who grew up in Worthing, said: “Leading up to 1986 I had begun to realise I had to change direction. Although successful, my act at the time Fizzical had no long-term future.

“When Fizzical were invited to be part of a rock ‘n’ roll package show in 1985 it wasn’t long before I had the idea which would turn into TBTD. Over the next few years we nursed it and rehearsed it. I’ve now directed 32 editions and 31 Xmas shows! I’ve enjoyed the ride and still have the best of times on stage. It’s a pleasure to work with a bunch of talented people which makes my job easier.

“It’s always a challenge to change the show every year but it’s been one of the main reasons for TBTD’s continued success. Change is good, how else could we have progressed? As for retirement I’m not considering it. I remember meeting the great Bobby Charlton in Malta. We were having a chat after playing tennis and he said his one regret was retiring too early. He said being a manager was the next best thing but nothing gives you the thrill of playing. I won’t make that mistake!”

Trevor recalls: “I was brought up in Worthing, and the Golden Key Club basically became absolutely the place to be seen. We were there for five years as the resident band.

“The Profile was all made up of guys from Worthing. We were a covers band right from the start. We would listen to Top To The Pops on Thursday and record it on reel to reel and by Saturday we were playing the songs.

“This would have been about 1964, 1965, 1966. We ended up working with just about everyone - except The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. They would just come on and do their stuff and we would watch them. We learnt so much and were inspired to continue.

“That’s where all the mimicry that comes into the show has its roots. “And then I went off and left Worthing and have never really been back except to play there. I went off all over the world. I went to America and also Asia and all over Europe, “And then I came back to this country and thought that my career was over.”

Far from it. Trevor developed his That’ll Be The Day format into a winning formula...

