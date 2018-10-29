Writer Zoe Mitchell offers Worthing talk

Excavating the Past for Poetry with Zoe Mitchell offers a talk at West Sussex Writers on Thursday, November 8.

Spokesman Phil Williams said: “In this talk and workshop session, poet Zoe Mitchell will discuss the value of using history and mythology as a means of expressing modern concerns through poetry.

“Her talk will include a discussion of various research techniques used to generate inspiration, how to shape a poem and a number of workshop exercises. Zoe will be sharing examples from leading poets and her own work.

“As a prolific writer, Zoe will also share her techniques for maintaining motivation and generating the creative spark which supports her writing She will offer thoughts on the importance of taking work public and her personal process for managing submissions to magazines.

“Zoe Mitchell is a widely published poet whose work has appeared in a number of prestigious magazines including The Rialto, The Moth and The London Magazine. She was commissioned to write poems for the Chalk Poets Anthology which she performed at the Winchester Poetry Festival in 2016. She is also a creative writing PhD student at the University of Chichester, focusing on witches and their presentation by female poets.”

The West Sussex Writers meeting will take place at 7.30pm on Thursday, November 8 at the Church Hall, Goring Methodist Church, Bury Drive, Goring, BN12 4XB. Tickets £5 for non-members, £3 for members.

