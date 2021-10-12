A fireworks extravaganza at Bognor Regis Football Club

Fireworks return to Bognor Regis EMN-200928-205340001

The annual fireworks night is back at Bognor Regis FC in Nyewood Lane on October 24 and is sure to prove popular.

The gates open at 5pm and the fireworks begin at 7pm. There will also be arena events, a children’s funfair and hot food and drinks available.

Entry costs £6 per person with children under five are free.