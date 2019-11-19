Alternative arrangements made after cancellation of Stansted Christmas Fayre

Plans for a food and drink market are in place after the cancellation of the Stansted Christmas Fayre.

The popular Stansted Christmas Fayre will no longer go ahead this year, organisers revealed with a 'heavy heart' at the weekend. On Facebook, at least 10,000 people had expressed an interest in attending the 'traditional, festive fayre', due to be held over four days, from Thursday, November 21 to Sunday, November 24, at Stansted House, near Emsworth.

Fred Duncannon, from Stansted Farm Shop, has today (Tuesday), revealed alternative arrangements 'to help out food and drink stall holders'.

He said: "Stansted Park Farm Shop have decided to put on a food and drink Christmas market in our courtyard this Friday, Saturday and Sunday November 22- 24, 10am - 4pm.

"This will be a more intimate event, with 15 stall holders offering a superb range of local, artisan food and drink. There will be hot dogs and BBQ, soup, mulled wine and hot chocolate all within the Farm Shop Courtyard.

"Many of the producers had been making product especially for the Christmas Fayre and were devastated to learn that it had been cancelled. The Farm Shop wanted to offer a last minute outlet for those producers to help them sell their produce."

Jennifer Gerrish, of Something to Celebrate, makes 220 Christmas cakes each year for the Christmas Fayre and said she was left 'devastated' after it was cancelled.

She said: "It's my only outlet. I start making the cakes in July and feed them with rum throughout the year.

"The Farm Shop Christmas Market has been an absolute godsend to me."

Fred listed the stalls which will be based at the market; Le Salon Du Chocolat; Gran Stead's Ginger; Bowman Ales; Something To Celebrate Christmas Cakes; Yarty Cordials & Vinegars; Boozy Bakers; Chapman House; Sweet Way to Heaven; Chichester Harbour Gin (Saturday and Sunday); Dampney's Remarkable Drinks (Saturday) and The Southern Bubble Co.

Fred added: "Many of these producers have been preparing for the Christmas Fayre especially, so please do come and support them and you will be guaranteed a warm, festive welcome."