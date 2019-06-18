Annual Covers Summer Fayre returns to Chichester

The annual Covers Summer Fayre will be returning to Chichester on Saturday June 22 and promises to be a fun day out for the whole family.

Featuring plenty of free food and free activities, the popular event, which takes place at Covers Home Ideas on Quarry Lane, will welcome children’s magician Nick Clark, who will be entertaining the crowds with his show including tricks, balloon modelling and plate spinning.

Children will have the chance to enjoy some fun on the bouncy castle and get their faces painted courtesy of Face Fanatics. Visitors can also take part in games such as Hook-a-Duck, Splat-a-Rat, and Beat the Goalie or try their luck winning a prize on the tombola. Free candy floss, popcorn and ice cream will be on offer throughout the event.

Everyone from culinary connoisseurs to fledgling foodies can join NEFF cookery demonstrator Adrienne Cleasby in the kitchen showroom.

She will be creating some delicious delights for visitors to sample and guiding spectators through a range of recipes to try at home. For barbecue enthusiasts, there will also be some sizzling summer treats being cooked up outdoors

Richard Murrell, Branch Manager at Covers Homes Ideas in Chichester, said: “There’s so much for everyone to enjoy at our Summer Fayre. We will have some great activities and discounts on offer throughout the day. Whether you’ve visited us before or are new to Covers, everyone is welcome to attend. We look forward to seeing as many people as possible.”

The Covers Summer Fayre is free to attend and will be open between 10am and 2pm on Saturday 22nd June. Entry will be via Gate 4 on Quarry Lane, Chichester PO19 8PE.