BBC Bargain Hunt auctioneer visits Arundel for NSPCC charity valuation event

Dust off your heirlooms and meet a familiar face of daytime television as he makes an appearance in Arundel for charity.

Bargain Hunt auctioneer Rupert Toovey will be offering valuations of ‘treasures from your home’ alongside a glass of fizz, tea and cake to raise funds for the NSPCC.

Rupert Toovey is a familiar face to many through his appearances on BBC's Bargain Hunt

There will also be an auction and raffle, with prizes including free entry and lunch for four people at Arundel Castle Cricket Ground at any match next year, and a three-course meal for two at The George, Burpham.

The event will take place on September 18 from 2pm to 4.30pm at Arundel Town Hall, built by the 12th Duke of Norfolk in the 19th century.

Proceeds will go towards the NSPCC services such as the ‘Speak out. Stay safe’ programme in Sussex, which delivers safeguarding messages directly to children through assemblies and workshops.

The NSPCC hopes to visit every primary school in the UK, so every child is able to understand how to keep themselves safe and who they can turn to when they need help.

Kate Hershkowitz, community fundraising manager for Sussex, said: “We are very grateful to the NSPCC’s Arundel District for putting on this brilliant event which offers the opportunity to have ‘treasures from your home’ valued, whilst raising funds for the NSPCC, and to noted expert and auctioneer Rupert Toovey for his kind support in making this possible.

“This year our south and Mid Sussex branch, of which Arundel district is part, is celebrating 60 years of fundraising thanks to the dedication of our wonderful volunteers.”

To find out more about volunteering for the NSPCC, contact sussex@nspcc.org.uk.

Tickets to the event are priced at £15 and can be bought in advance by contacting Paulinelovell1@gmail.com or 01903 885974, and tinagard2@btinternet.com or 01903 882138.