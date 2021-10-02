Broadlands Garden Show will be back tomorrow, organisers say

The ‘Garden Show in Autumn’ at Broadlands in Romsey was set to go ahead today (Saturday, October 2) from 10am–4pm, but due to the rain it has been called off.

Organisers said yesterday (Friday, October 1), “Due to the severe weather warning in place, the organisers have taken the difficult decision to shut the show for the duration of Saturday October 2.

“The show will be open again as normal on Sunday October 3.

“We have taken this decision for the safety of all our visitor, exhibitors and staff and to ensure the showground is safe for the show to go ahead on Sunday.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment this may cause.”

If you had a ticket for today you can use it tomorrow or for any day of the 2022 show.