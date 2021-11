Where the best fireworks displays are in the Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst and Petworth areas

40th anniversary of Selsey fireworks show promises to be ‘more spectacular than ever’

News you can trust since 1887

Half term activities for families in Chichester city centre. Pic S Robards SR2110292 SUS-211029-164505001

Half term activities for families in Chichester city centre. Pic S Robards SR2110292 SUS-211029-164655001

Half term activities for families in Chichester city centre. Pic S Robards SR2110292 SUS-211029-164527001

Half term activities for families in Chichester city centre. Pic S Robards SR2110292 SUS-211029-164328001

The activities included arts and crafts workshops on the Cathedral Green and a performance from the Arabesque school of dance.