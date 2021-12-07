4. Make and Take: Children’s Craft Sessions

For children ages 5 and over, we are running festive craft sessions at Fishbourne Roman Palace, making cards, decorations and other crafts. Each child can only attend one session per day as the activity sessions are identical on the same days. It takes place on December 18 at 9.30am until 12.30pm, 1.30pm until 4pm. Booking essential.