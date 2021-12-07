Here is a list of places to visit in Chichester, Midhurst, Petworth and Bognor Regis
Some are free and some you need to get tickets, check their websites before you visit.
1. Christmas at Petworth
Travel through Christmases of past, present and future at Petworth House. Including Georgian, Victorian themed, the 1940s and 1950s and what Christmas could be like in the future. Open until Monday, January 3, but closed December 24 and 25.
2. Brick Wonders, Novium Museum, Chichester
‘Brick Wonders’ showcases the seven wonders of the ancient world and modern marvels recreated from 500,000 LEGO® bricks. Tickets cost £4 (adults); £2.50 (child) and £12 (for a family of up to five). Booking is essential. It runs until June 5.
3. Christmas at Cowdray
The mile-long festive promenade at the historic Cowdray Park, it runs until Saturday, January 1. Tickets are £12 for a child, £20 for an adult or a family ticket is £60. For more information, visit www.lightuptrails.com
4. Make and Take: Children’s Craft Sessions
For children ages 5 and over, we are running festive craft sessions at Fishbourne Roman Palace, making cards, decorations and other crafts. Each child can only attend one session per day as the activity sessions are identical on the same days. It takes place on December 18 at 9.30am until 12.30pm, 1.30pm until 4pm. Booking essential.