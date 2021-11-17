The Winter Holiday Activity and Food Programme will take young people, aged eight to 14, on a fun-filled afternoon of Christmas cooking and crafts.

Beginning in the week commencing December 22, the four clubs will take place in Chichester, Selsey, Petworth and Bognor Regis.

Children taking part are encouraged to become 'food waste warriors' by getting their hands dirty in the kitchen and making delicious meals and healthy snacks.

Through UKHarvest's Winter Holiday Activity and Food Programme, children are taught to get their hands dirty in the kitchen and make healthy meals.

The one-day sessions are free and are a fun way to meet new people, make friends and get involved in creative, thought-provoking activities.

Each session includes a wholesome meal, as well as fun activities that teach children how to save food, such as designing an edible Christmas decoration, creating ‘leftover meals’ to avoid food waste and learning to cook a vegan Christmas lunch.

The free sessions are open to children receiving free school meals as part of the government-funded Holiday Activities and Food Programme.

Spaces are limited and are to be booked on a first come first serve basis. For more information, visit: www.ukharvest.org.uk/winter-haf-programme

The sessions provide children with a wholesome meal and keeps them busy with fun, festive activities.