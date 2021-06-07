Club hosting croquet tasters for new members

The club was established in 2000.

Douglas Shand, from the club, said: “It was established by a group of enthusiasts that used to play at Fittleworth, at first on the Old Rectory lawn and later at the Recreation Ground.

“The background to the creation/funding of its fine lawns and clubhouse adjacent to the Village Hall at Duncton is unusual.

Croquet members

“Petworth Town Council had put aside a substantial sum to build a new swimming pool. It subsequently became apparent the council would not have sufficient resources to run the pool, so they looked for alternative sporting options. The founding members of RVCC put forward a plan to create a new croquet club on the site and the rest is history.”

The club has three qualified coaches and occasionally invites guests to lead sessions.

Douglas said: “We play matches against other clubs in the region: some ‘friendly’, and others in leagues under the auspices of the South East Croquet Confederation (SECF).

“Like most clubs we have internal competitions running throughout the season. Participation by all is encouraged whatever your ability – there is something for everyone.

“Our lawn booking system is simple to use so that you can easily arrange games.”

The season starts in early April and runs until the end of September.

He said: “The club is always looking for new members.

“Matches against other clubs and tournament entries are played in whites: the rest of the time we play in normal clothing, and flat-soled shoes.

“You are very welcome to use one of our mallets although it won’t be long before you’re tempted to have one of your own.”

There are two games of croquet, Golf (GC) and Association (AC). Each has different rules and tactics, but use the same court layout, balls and mallets. The more widely known garden croquet is a simplified version of association.

The game involves wooden balls being knocked through a series of square-topped hoops with mallets, while also trying to knock your opponents’ balls out the way.

The next taster days are Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 20, 10am until 4pm in Duncton.