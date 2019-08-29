Easy vintage hairstyles ideal for Goodwood Revival

Although not compulsory, the vast majority of Revival visitors dress in period style, capturing the look from the 1940s, 50s and 60s.

1940s hairstyles

With women joining the workforce in the 1940s to help with the wartime efforts, they needed practical yet stylish hairstyles. This led to a trend in pinned-up styles, updos and headscarves that kept their hair out of their faces but still looked polished.

Headscarf

1940s headscarf Picture: Verity Jane Smith

Headscarves were a staple accessory in many women’s hairstyles in the 1940s. Channel Rosie the Riveter vibes with a pin-up inspired updo.

Step 1. Create a section at the front of your hair and tie the rest back into a ponytail out of the way

Step 2. Loop the front section back into a roll and secure with bobby pins

Step 3. Take the rest of your hair out of the ponytail and twist into a bun

1950s waves Picture: Verity Jane Smith

Step 4. Set your look with hairspray

Step 5. Take a square shaped silk scarf and fold in half into a triangle shape. Taking the two pointed edges on either side, wrap it around your hair (leaving the rolled fringe out) and tie together into a bow at the top of your head. Use bobby pins to keep the scarf in place.

To view a video tutorial on how torecreate Victory rolls, click here

1950s hairstyles

The hairstyles of the 1950s hairstyles are the epitome of glamour with icons like Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn taking centre stage. So, channel your inner movie star with this look.

Marilyn Curls

Whether you have long or short hair, everyone can recreate Marilyn-inspired curls in just a few simple steps.

Step 1. Start by applying a generous amount of mousse to towel-dried hair

Step 2. Blow dry hair using a round brush to create added volume

Step 3. Section hair and use a medium sized barrel curling wand to curl 1-2-inch-wide sections of hair towards your face

Step 4. After you release each curl, a pro tip is to pin your curl using a section clip. This will help retain the shape and give you the desired ‘50s look

Step 5. Continue curling your hair and when you reach your top section, part your hair down one side

Step 6. Repeat the curling process until all your hair is curled and pinned

Step 7. Let your hair cool before unpinning

Step 8. Carefully brush through your curls to give them a more natural finish

Step 9. Finish your look with a spritz of shine spray and you’re done!

1960s hairstyles

From the fashion, make-up and the hair, the swinging 60s was a time of self-expression one were the perfectly coiffed styles of the 50s, instead hair had a more natural and playful finish thanks to hair icons Brigitte Bardot and Catherine Deneuve.

Half-up bouffant

For a more wearable take on the classic beehive, try this beautiful half-up bouffant. Pair with lashings of black eyeliner and a nude lip to look like the ultimate sixties siren.

Step 1. First, apply some dry shampoo to your hair to add grip and hold

Step 2. Use a backcombing brush to gently tease the hair at the crown to add volume, focusing on the roots

Step 3. Once you’re happy with the amount of height you’ve created, use a comb to smooth over the top layers of the hair, being careful not to flatten it

Step 4. Gather the top half of your hair and use bobby pins to position it into a half-updo

Step 5. For an authentic undone Bardot look, pull a few strands loose around your face for a more lived-in, effortless finish

For a video tutorial click here

