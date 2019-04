Venues throughout the town will see a total of 107 participants exhibit during the last weekend in April and first in May. The Emsworth Art Trail runs on the two weekends of April 27, 28 and May 4, 5, 6. Trail guide and information: http://emsworthartstrail.org.uk

