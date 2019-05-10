Entertainment listings for Friday to Thursday, May 10-16

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, MAY 10

COMEDY

JASPER CARROTT’S STAND UP AND ROCK: Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, 7.30pm, £22.50-£30, Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000, www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

JIM TAVARE: From Deadpan to Bedpan. 7.45pm, £14, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

COMMUNITY

TEA DANCE: 1.30pm-3.45pm, £5 per person including tea or coffee. Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive). To find out more call 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 10am by the Sun Inn, The Common, Dunsfold, GU8 4LE. Parking around the common or small car park a few yards beyond the pub on same side. Undulating 5.5 miles HDC walk. No dogs. 2 hrs 45 mins. Margaret 01403 262311.

GIGS

BRETT HUTCHINSON: The Olive Branch, Horsham, 9pm-11pm.

HASLETT AND FALLOWS: The King’s Arms, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

HE WRITES THE SONGS: Barry’s Ultimate Songbook. 8pm, £23.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Paying tribute to the one and only Barry Manilow.

JUKEBOX 6: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

MARMEN QUARTET: £13.15, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650.

OPEN MIC: Warnham Comrades Club, Warnham, 8.30pm-11pm.

THE TROJAN BEATS: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7pm-11pm.

TUBULAR BELLS FOR TWO: 7.30pm, £23.50, Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206 206, worthingtheatres.co.uk. Two men play more than 20 instruments live on stage.

WILD ROCKET: The Six Bells, Billingshurst, 8.30p,-11pm.

OTHER

AGE IS A STAGE: 10.30am, £10, Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Reignite your creative spark in this course for the older generation.

STAGE

JON RONSON: 8pm, £27, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org.

SATURDAY, MAY 11

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Saturday and Sunday, May 11-12, 7pm/10.30pm/8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 01273 647100. Acts can include: Neil Delamere, John Lynn, Pete Johannson, MC Stephen Grant and Rob Kemp. Check the website to see who’s performing each night.

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 13.45pm at the Leisure Centre, Broadbridge Heath. 3.4 miles HDC walk to a wild garlic wood at Christ Hospital. 1 hr 30 mins. Liz 01403 263920 or Simon 260599.

CONCERTS

MID SUSSEX BRASS BAND: Spring concert with Mid Sussex Youth Brass Band, 7.30pm, St John the Evangelist Church, Burgess Hill. Tickets £8 available from Burgess Hill Town Help Point on Church Walk, the church office and online at ticketsource.co.uk.

GIGS

CLASSIX: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

DAY OF DANCE: Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 10am-5pm.

KRIS DREVER: 7.30pm, £19.25, Lewes Con Club, 01273 473076, www.lewesconclub.com.

LOXFEST 2019: Loxwood Village Hall, Billingshurst, 12.30pm-11pm.

THE RONNIE SCOTT’S ALL STARS: 60th Anniversary Tour: The Ronnie Scott’s Story. 8pm, £24.50, Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206 206, worthingtheatres.co.uk.

TOPLOADER: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7pm-11pm.

OTHER

BABY BALLEY (1-3 YEARS): 9.30am-10am, £2.50 per child, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

HARMONICA INTERMEDIATE WORKSHOP: 10am-2.30pm, £30 per session, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

STORIES WITH SKIP – PIRATES: 10am, £5, Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. A perfect introduction To Theatre Royal Brighton for 2-4 year olds.

STAGE

EAST GRINSTEAD MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL 2019: 9am (also Sunday, May 12), Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. A festival that encourages and promotes Performing Arts across the South of England.

EYE TO EYE: Saturday 7.30pm and Sunday 2.30pm, £15, £20, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org.

THE BIG TOP: 2pm, 7pm, £18.50 (children £15.50), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. BPM Dance Academy present their seventh annual show featuring more than 200 students from Mid Sussex.

SUNDAY, MAY 12

COMEDY

AN EVENING WITH ANDY HAMILTON: 7.30pm, ages 14-plus, Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am at Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Rd B2195, Horsham. 2.3 mile HDC Health walk, some of the walk will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines. Can be muddy. No dogs. 1 hr 15 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

GIGS

ANDY OSMAN: The Anchor Inn, Storrington, Pulborough, 7.30pm-11pm.

HORSHAM FOLK CLUB: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm.

OTHER

APPLES AND SNAKES STORYCRAFT WITH JUM FARUQ: 11am and 3pm, £10 (one adult one child), Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org.

STAGE

ARIEL BURGESS HILL SHOWCASE 2019: 6.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

MONDAY, MAY 13

COMEDY

JIM TAVARE: From Deadpan to Bedpan. 7.45pm, £14, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

COMMUNITY

THE GROUP: 8pm, a pub in Burgess Hil. Unattached? The Group, for men and women aged 50+, meets on the second Monday evening of every month. It is an opportunity to meet new people. Walks, theatre, golf, lunches and dinners, holidays. Also in Lewes, Brighton and Horsham. Visit www.thegroup.org.uk.

FILM

HORSHAM FILM SOCIETY: The Capitol, Horsham, 8pm. In the Fade, Germany 2017, 106 mins, Cert 18. In German with English subtitles. Diane Kruger stars in this edge-of-your-seat contemporary thriller, which explores how far one woman is willing to go to seek retribution after neo-Nazis kill her Turkish husband. Guest membership available (tickets £5 on the door). Visit horshamfilmsociety.wix.com/horshamfilmsociety.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC JAM: The King’s Arms, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

CHILLY GONZALES: 8pm, £22.50-£26.50, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org.

THE RAILWAY TIMES ACOUSTIC SESSIONS: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8pm-11pm.

THE AFROCENTRICS: 7pm, £10-£12.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 01273 647100. The seven-piece Afrocentrics are a progressive afro funk band who play the sounds and rhythms of the African diaspora taking in jazz, funk, afrobeat, salsa, reggae and adding a modern twist.

THE JONI MITCHELL & JAMES TAYLOR STORY: 7.30pm, £14-£15, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 01273 647100.

STAGE

STONES IN HIS POCKETS: Monday to Saturday, May 13-18, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000, www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

TUESDAY, MAY 14

CONCERTS

ORGAN MUSIC AT ST BARTS: Richard Toms, 1.10pm, St. Bartholomew’s Church, Brighton.

GIGS

DUTCH CRIMINAL RECORD: 7.30pm, £6, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 01273 647100. A mixture of indie rock and surf music.

FLAMENCO WITH ALMA GITANA: 7pm, £15, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 01273 647100. Alma Gitana (Gipsy Soul) brings you the passion of flamenco music and dance with an unforgettable show.

OPEN MIC: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: George & Dragon, Shipley, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

ALL MY SONS: 7pm, £11-£14.50, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. Broadcast live from The Old Vic in London.

BRING ME IN: 7pm, £8, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org.

HAODS PRESENTS SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN: Tuesday to Saturday, May 14-18, 7.30pm (plus 2pm Saturday matinee), £19-£20, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL: Tuesday to Saturday, May 14-18, 7.30pm (Thur & Sat 2.30pm), Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000, www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk. MY LEFT RIGHT FOOT: The Musical. Until Saturday, May 18, various times, tickets from £15.65, Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

THE WEDDING SINGER: Tuesday to Thursday, May 14-16, 7.30pm (plus 2.30pm matinee Wednesday), £17, Connaught Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206 206, worthingtheatres.co.uk.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

COMEDY

STAND UP & SLAM: 8pm, £5-£8, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 01273 647100. Poetry and comedy collide with unexpected and hilarious results.

COMMUNITY

WALK: Every Wednesday. Meet 10.30am at the bandstand, Carfax, Horsham (RH12 1FD). 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Emmy 01403 255517 or Wyn 01403 256630 or Doreen 01403 230293.

GIGS

BARB JUNGR: Bob, Briel and me. 7pm, £15, £17.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 01273 647100.

DANNY SCHMIDT: 7.45pm, £16, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636. In association with 22o5 promotions.

ELECTRIC SIX: 7.30pm, £18, Lewes Con Club, 01273 473076, www.lewesconclub.com.

NORTHBROOK MET PRESENTS – S’KOOLFEST: 7pm, £4, Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206 206, worthingtheatres.co.uk. An annual festival of rock, pop, folk, rap and all other new music from Sussex schools.

OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

BACKBONE: Wednesday to Friday, May 15-17, 7.30pm, £15-£22.50, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org.

SHREK THE MUSICAL: COS Musical Theatre (Amateur). Wednesday to Saturday, May 15-18, 7pm (Sat 2pm), The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636.

THURSDAY, MAY 16

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am at the Denbies Hillside National Trust car park on Ranmore Common Road, RH5 6SR. Note: Charge for non-National Trust members. 5 mile HDC walk on woodland tracks around the Polesden Lacey estate. No stiles, some steep slopes and moderate inclines. 2 hrs 15 mins. Geoff 01403 258180.

GIGS

JAMIE FREEMAN: 7.30pm, £10, Lewes Con Club, 01273 473076, www.lewesconclub.com. Album release show.

MR B: Dandinista. 6.45pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 01273 647100.

STAGE

ROYAL BALLET LIVE: Flight Pattern Triple Bill. 7.15pm live broadcast, £16 (discounts £14), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BRIGHTON

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): A Dog’s Journey (PG) Fri & Tue 4.20; Sat & Sun 10.10, 12.40, 3.10. Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri 2.10, 4.10, 6.00, 7.00, 7.30, 8.10; Sat 10.20, 11.0, 12.20, 2.00, 3.00, 4.10, 6.00, 7.00, 7.30, 8.10; Sun 11.00, 12.10, 2.00, 3.00, 4.10, 6.00, 7.00, 7.30, 8.10; Tue 2.40, 4.10, 6.40, 8.10. Long Shot (15) Fri 2.30, 5.30, 8.40; Sat & Sun 5.30, 8.40; Tue 2.50, 5.40, 8.30. Pokemon Detective Pikachu – 3D (PG) Fri, Sun & Tue 3.30, 6.10; Sat & Sun 10.30, 3.30, 6.10. Pokemon Detective Pikachu (PG) Fri & Tue 2.20, 5.00, 7.40; Sat & Sun 11.40, 12.50, 2.20, 5.00, 7.40. The Curse Of La Llorona (15) Fri 2.00; Tue 2.00, 8.40. The Hustle (12A) Fri 2.50, 5.10, 8.20; Sat & Sun 2.50, 5.10, 8.20; Tue 3.10, 5.30, 7.50. Tolkien (12A) Fri 2.40, 5.20, 8.00; Sat 12.10, 5.50, 8.30; Sun 12.20, 5.50, 8.30; Tue 2.30, 5.20, 8.00. Dumbo (PG) Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.40. Movies For Juniors: Smallfoot (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Wonder Park (PG) Sat 10.00; Sun 10.20. NT Live: All My Sons (12A) Tue 7.00.

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Kids’ Club: Zootropolis (PG) Sat 10.30. Vintage Sundays: Dr Strangelove + Exclusive Short Film (PG) Sun 3.40. Dog Friendly Screening: Pick Of The Litter (PG) Sun 10.00. Brighton Festival: Yeelen (Brightness) (PG) Sun 1.00. Tucked + Q&A (15) Mon 6.30. NT Live: All My Sons (12A) Tue 7.00. Metropolitan Opera Encore: Dialogues Des Carmelites (12A) Wed 12.00. Royal Opera House Live: Ballet Triple Bill (12A) Thu 7.15.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): NT Live: All My Sons (12A) Tue 7.00. Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 5.15, 7.15; Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.00, 3.50, 6.30, 7.45; Tue 7.15.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): A Dog’s Journey (PG) Fri, Mon & Wed 4.10; Sat 10.50, 1.20; Sun 11.10, 1.40, 4.10; Tue 12.00, 4.10; Thu 4.30. IMAX 2D: Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 1.00, 7.40; Wed & Thu 1.00, 7.30. Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri & Mon 11.00, 12.20, 2.00, 3.00, 4.20, 6.00, 7.00, 8.20; Sat & Sun 10.00, 11.00, 12.20, 2.00, 3.00, 4.20, 6.00, 7.00, 8.20; Tue 12.20, 2.40, 4.20, 5.00, 6.40, 8.20; Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.30, 4.10, 6.30, 8.20. Long Shot (15) Fri, Sun, Mon & Tue 2.30, 5.20, 8.10; Sat 2.10, 3.50, 8.50; Wed & Thu 3.00, 5.50, 8.40. IMAX 2D: Pokemon Detective Pikachu (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 5.00; Sat & Sun 10.20, 5.00. Pokemon Detective Pikachu – 3D (PG) Fri-Thu 11.00, 1.30, 4.00, 6.30. Pokemon Detective Pikachu (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.30, 3.00, 5.40, 8.10; Sat 11.50, 12.30, 2.20, 3.00, 5.40, 8.10; Sun 11.50, 12.30, 2.20, 3.00, 5.40, 8.10. Red Joan (12A) Fri, Mon & Wed 11.10, 1.40, 6.40; Sat & Sun 6.40; Tue 11.10, 1.40; Thu 11.30, 2.00. The Corrupted (tbc) Fri & Mon 12.00, 9.00; Sat & Sun 9.00; Tue 12.00, 2.30, 9.00; Wed 12.30, 9.00; Thu 12.30, 9.00. The Curse Of La Llorona (15) Fri & Mon 11.40, 9.10; Sat & Sun 9.10; Tue 12.10, 9.00; Wed 12.10, 9.10; Thu 12.10, 5.30. The Hustle (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.10, 1.30, 3.50, 6.10, 8.30; Sat 11.50, 3.50, 6.10, 8.30; Sun 12.10, 3.50, 6.10, 8.30. Tolkien (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 11.30, 2.10, 4.50, 7.30; Sat & Sun 4.50, 7.30; Wed 11.50, 2.30, 5.10, 7.50; Thu 12.10, 2.50, 7.50. Dumbo (PG) Sat & Sun 10.30, 1.10. Metropolitan Opera 2019: Dialogues Des Carmelites (12A) Sat 5.00. Movies For Juniors: Smallfoot (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Wonder Park (PG) Sun 10.10. NT Live: All My Sons (12A) Tue 7.00. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (15) Wed & Thu 11.00, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Royal Opera House: Royal Ballet Live 2019 Triple Bill (12A) Thu 7.15.

New Park (01243 786650): Red Joan (15) Fri 12.45, 6.00; Sat 1.00, 3.15; Sun 11.45, 6.00; Mon 12.45, 6.00; Tue 12.00; Wed 1.00; Thu 2.15, 4.45. The Favourite (15) Fri 3.15; Mon 3.15; Tue 4.30; Wed 6.00. Us (15) Fri 8.30; Sat 8.45. Metropolitan Opera Live: Dialogues Des Carmelites (12A) Sun 2.00. Isolani (15) Sun 8.30; Thu 12.00. Yuli (PG) Mon 8.30; Wed 3.30. Jellyfish (15) Tue 2.15; Wed 8.45. NT Live: All My Sons (12A) Tue 7.00. Royal Opera House Live: Ballet Triple Bill (12A) Thu 7.15.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): NT Live: All My Sons (12A) Tue 7.00. Royal Opera House Live: Ballet Triple Bill (12A) Thu 7.15.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): A Dog’s Journey (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 4.00; Sat & Sun 11.30, 2.10, 4.00. IMAX 2D: Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 12.00, 4.00, 8.00; Wed & Thu 11.30, 3.30, 7.30. 4DX 3D: Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 2.10, 8.40; Wed & Thu 2.00, 8.30. 3D: Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri, Sun, Mon & Tue 5.20. Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri 10.50, 11.30, 12.30, 1.20, 2.50, 3.30, 4.30, 6.10, 7.00, 7.20, 7.40, 8.20, 9.10, 10.00, 10.30, 11.00; Sat 10.50, 11.30, 12.30, 1.10, 2.50, 3.30, 4.30, 6.10, 7.00, 7.20, 7.40, 8.20, 9.10, 10.00, 10.30, 11.00; Sun & Mon 10.50, 11.30, 12.30, 1.20, 2.50, 3.30, 4.30, 6.10, 7.00, 7.20, 7.40, 8.20, 9.10; Tue 10.50, 11.30, 12.30, 1.20, 2.50, 3.30, 4.30, 6.10, 7.00, 7.40, 8.20, 9.10; Wed & Thu 10.30, 11.00, 12.00, 1.00, 2.30, 3.00, 4.00, 5.00, 6.20, 7.00, 8.00, 9.00. Captain Marvel (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.50. Dumbo (PG) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 4.40; Sat & Sun 11.20, 2.00, 4.40; Tue 4.20. Long Shot (15) Fri 11.00, 2.00, 5.00, 7.50, 10.50; Sat 11.00, 5.00, 7.50, 10.50; Sun 5.00, 7.50; Mon & Tue 11.00, 2.00, 5.00, 7.50; Wed & Thu 11.10, 2.00, 5.00, 7.50. 4DX 3D: Pokemon Detective Pikachu (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.20, 6.10; Wed & Thu 11.20, 6.00. 3D: Pokemon Detective Pikachu (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 3.30. Pokemon Detective Pikachu (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.00, 2.40, 4.30, 7.00, 8.10; Sat & Sun 10.00, 10.40, 12.00, 12.40, 1.20, 2.00, 2.40, 4.30, 5.20, 7.00, 8.10; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.00, 2.40, 4.30, 5.20, 7.00, 8.10. Red Joan (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 10.50, 1.00; Wed & Thu 11.00. Shazam! (12A) Fri 10.40, 1.40, 10.40; Sat 10.40pm; Mon 10.40, 1.40; Tue 10.20, 1.20; Wed & Thu 1.40. The Corrupted (tbc) Fri, Mon & Tue 10.50, 1.20, 3.50, 6.20, 9.00; Sat & Sun 3.50, 6.20, 9.00; Wed & Thu 11.10, 1.40, 4.10, 6.40, 9.10. The Curse Of La Llorona (15) Fri 11.40, 1.40, 6.30, 8.30, 9.30, 10.50; Sat 11.40, 6.30, 8.30, 9.10, 10.50; Sun 11.40, 6.30, 8.30, 9.30; Mon & Tue 11.40, 1.40, 6.30, 8.30, 9.30; Wed & Thu 11.40, 1.40, 6.30, 8.20, 9.30. The Hustle (12A) Fri & Sat 11.10, 1.30, 3.50, 6.10, 8.50, 11.15; Sun, Mon & Tue 11.10, 1.30, 3.50, 6.10, 8.50; Wed & Thu 11.00, 1.20, 3.40, 6.00, 8.50. Tolkien (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 11.30, 2.10, 4.50, 7.30; Sat & Sun 1.20, 4.50, 7.30; Wed & Thu 11.40, 2.20, 5.00, 7.40. Metropolitan Opera 2019: Dialogues Des Carmelites (12A) Sat 5.00. Missing Link (PG) Sat 10.40; Sun 11.00. Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun (U) Sat & Sun 10.10. Movies For Juniors: Smallfoot (U) Sat & Sun 10.10. Wonder Park (PG) Sat & Sun 11.10. NT Live: All My Sons (12A) Tue 7.00. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (15) Wed 11.40, 2.40, 5.40, 7.20, 8.40; Thu 11.40, 2.40, 5.40, 8.40. Royal Opera House: Royal Ballet Live 2019 Triple Bill (12A) Thu 7.15. Cinebabies: The Hustle (12A) Thu 10.30.

The Hawth (01293 553636): Royal Ballet Live: Flight Pattern Triple Bill (12A) Thu 7.15.

EASTBOURNE

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): A Dog’s Journey (PG) Fri, Mon & Tue 4.30; Sat 11.40, 2.20; Sun 10.00, 12.40, 3.20. Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri 12.20, 2.20, 4.10, 6.10, 7.10, 8.10; Sat & Sun 10.10, 11.10, 2.10, 12.20, 3.10, 4.10, 6.00, 7.10, 8.10; Mon 2.10, 4.20, 6.00, 7.10, 8.20; Tue & Wed 2.30, 4.10, 6.30, 8.10; Thu 2.30, 4.20, 6.30, 8.10. Long Shot (15) Fri 12.10, 3.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 8.30; Mon & Tue 3.00, 8.30; Wed 3.00, 8.40; Thu 4.10. Pokemon Detective Pikachu – 3D (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 1.10, 5.10; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 5.10. Pokemon Detective Pikachu (PG) Fri 12.00, 2.40, 7.40; Sat & Sun 10.45, 12.00, 2.40, 7.40; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.40, 7.40. The Curse Of La Llorona (15) Fri 12.00; Mon, Tue & Wed 2.00. The Hustle (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed 3.40, 6.00, 8.20; Tue 2.10, 6.00, 8.20; Thu 2.00, 6.00, 8.20. Tolkien (12A) Fri 1.50, 5.50; Sun & Wed 5.50; Mon 2.00, 5.50; Tue 3.20, 5.50; Thu 3.20. Metropolitan Opera 2019: Dialogues Des Carmelites (12A) Sat 5.00. Movies For Juniors: Smallfoot (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. NT Live: All My Sons (12A) Tue 7.00. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (15) Wed & Thu 2.30, 5.30, 8.30. Royal Opera House: Royal Ballet Live 2019 Triple Bill (12A) Thu 7.15.

Curzon (01323 731441): Avengers: Endgame (12A) 1.45, 4.45, 7.15. Long Shot (15) 2.05, 5.05 (not Wed); 8.05. Tolkien (12A) 2.00, 5.00, 8.10 (not Wed). Hannah (12A) Wed 2.05, 5.05, 8.10.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): NT Live: All My Sons (12A) Tue 7.00. Royal Opera House: Mixed Triple Bill (12A) Thu 7.15.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Shazam! (12A) Fri 7.45; Sat, Sun 2.15, 7.45. Wild Rose (15) Mon 7.45; Wed 2.15, 7.45; Thu 2.15. NT Live: All My Sons (12A) Tue 7.00. Royal Opera House: Within The Golden Hour And Flight Pattern (12A) Thu 7.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): A Dog’s Journey (PG) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 1.45, 4.45; Sat 1.45; Sun 2.30, 5.00; Tue 1.45, 4.30. The Favourite (15) Fri, Sun, Wed & Thu 7.45. Family Film Fun Screening: Paddington (PG) Sat 10.30. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: A Dog’s Journey (PG) Sat 11.00. Metropolitan Opera Live: Dialogues Des Carmelites (Francis Poulenc) (12A) Sat 5.00. Horsham Film Society: in The Fade (15) Mon 8.00. Box Office Babies Screening: A Dog’s Journey (PG) Tue 10.30. NT Live: All My Sons (12A) Tue 7.00.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): NT Live: All My Sons (2019) (12A) Tue 6.50. Royal Opera House Live: Triple Bill (2018/19 Ballet) (12A) Thu 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film May 19.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Tolkien (12A) Fri 3.00, 6.00, 8.30; Sat 3.00, 6.00, 8.45; Sun 4.00, 6.30, 8.45; Mon 3.15, 5.45, 8.30; Tue 2.00, 6.15, 8.30; Wed & Thu 3.45, 6.15, 8.45. Amazing Grace (U) Fri 3.15, 5.30, 9.00; Sat & Wed 2.45, 5.00, 9.00; Sun 3.00, 5.30, 9.00; Mon 3.45, 5.30; Tue 2.15, 4.45; Thu 3.00, 5.15; Parent & Baby: Tue 12.00. Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri 7.30; Sat 11.15, 5.15; Sun 12.15, 7.30; Mon & Wed 5.00; Tue 7.15; Thu 7.30. Woman At War (12A) Fri 4.00; Sat 8.45; Sun 6.45; Mon 2.30; Tue 2.45, 5.00; Wed 12.15, 2.30; Thu 4.15, 8.30. Dead Good (PG) Fri 6.30; Sat 2.30, 7.00; Sun 4.15; Mon 8.45; Tue 4.15; Wed 7.00; Thu 6.30. Embrace (15) Mon 8.00. The Last Witness (15) Wed 8.30. The Third Man (PG) Wed 11.00. NT Live: All My Sons (12A) Tue 7.00. Wheely (PG) Sat 11.00; Sun 11.00; Relaxed: Sat 11.30; Autism Friendly: Sun 11.15.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri, Mon & Wed 4.00, 7.30; Sat 3.00, 6.30; Sun 6.30; Tue & Thu 3.30. NT Live: All My Sons (12A) Tue 7.00. Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Thu 11.00. Royal Opera House: Within The Golden Hour/Mixed Triple Bill (Live) (12A) Thu 7.15.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film May 18.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Free Solo (12A) Fri 7.30. NT Live: All My Sons (12A) Tue 7.00.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri 10.45, 2.10, 4.15, 5.30, 7.45; Sat 11.30, 1.00, 2.00, 4.00, 5.30, 7.45; Sun 10.45, 12.45, 1.45, 2.15, 4.15, 5.10, 7.45; Mon 10.45, 2.10, 5.15, 7.45; Tue 2.10, 7.45; Wed 10.45, 1.45, 5.15, 7.45; Thu 1.45, 5.15, 7.45; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 10.45. Tolkien (12A) Fri 11.15, 6.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 8.35; Mon 2.20, 5.00, 8.30; Tue 11.15, 5.20; Wed 11.00, 2.20, 5.20; Thu 2.20, 5.20; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile (15) Fri 2.20, 8.55; Sat 8.55; Sun 10.30, 5.45; Mon 11.15, 2.00, 8.40; Tue 11.00, 4.05; Wed 4.45, 8.40; Thu 4.15, 8.40; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Red Joan (12A) Fri 11.30, 2.00; Mon 11.00, 5.30; Tue 2.00; Wed 11.15, 2.10; Thu 2.10. Dumbo (PG) Sat 10.35; Sun 11.15. Charity Screening: Island (15) Wed 7.30. Saturday Morning Movie: Mary Poppins Returns (PG) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera: Dialogues Des Carmelites (12A) Sat 5.00; Tue 1.45. NT Live: All My Sons (12A) Tue 7.00. Royal Opera House: Royal Ballet 2019 Triple Bill (12A) Thu 7.15.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): A Dog’s Journey (PG) Fri 5.50; Sat 10.15, 12.15; Sun 10.30, 12.15; Mon 2.10; Tue 8.20; Wed & Thu 11.45. Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri & Tue 1.15, 4.45, 7.40; Sat 12.45, 2.30, 4.30, 7.45; Sun 1.00, 2.30, 5.20, 7.30; Mon 4.40, 7.10, 7.40; Wed & Thu 2.00, 4.45, 7.30. Dumbo (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (15) Wed & Thu 8.15. Parent & Baby Screening: A Dog’s Journey (PG) Mon 12.00. Pokemon Detective Pikachu (PG) Fri & Tue 11.55, 2.20, 5.10, 8.30; Sat 9.55, 12.25, 2.50, 5.20, 8.15; Sun 9.55, 12.25, 2.50, 4.45, 9.00; Mon 11.45, 2.15, 4.45, 8.30; Wed & Thu 11.40, 2.20, 5.45, 8.30. Red Joan (12A) Fri & Tue 3.30; Mon 2.50; Wed & Thu 2.40. Tolkien (12A) Fri 12.45, 8.20; Sat & Sun 6.10, 8.30; Mon 12.15, 5.10; Tue 12.45, 5.45; Wed & Thu 12.00, 5.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): An American In Paris: The Musical (12A) Sat 3.00. Eighth Grade (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed 6.00; Tue 4.10; Thu 1.45. Saturday Morning Pictures: Missing Link (PG) Sat 10.15. Silver Screen: At Eternity’s Gate (12A) Mon 11.00. NT Live: All My Sons (12A) Tue 7.00. Royal Opera House: Ballet Triple Bill (12A) Thu 7.15.

