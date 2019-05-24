Entertainment listings for Friday to Thursday, May 24-31

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, MAY 24

COMEDY

GARY DELANEY: Gagsters Paradise: 8pm, £18, Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk.

HASTINGS COMEDY GALA:: 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings, 01424 462288. A night of comic brilliance starring David O’Doherty, Tom Allen, Joe Wilkinson, and Zoe Lyons.

COMMUNITY

SOUTHWICK BEER AND MUSIC FESTIVAL: Returing with a wider-than-ever selection of beers in a range of strengths, including porters, stouts, IPA, mild, darks and bitters. There will also be the famous festival curry and a barbecue, as well as live music with original blues rock from Junkyard Sons in the evening. From 6pm to 11pm. Tickets per session are £6 in advance, £7 on door. For more information and tickets visit www.southwickcommunitycentre.org.uk

TEA DANCE: 1.30pm-3.45pm, £5 per person including tea or coffee. Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive). To find out more call 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 11am in the Visitor Centre car park of the Southwater Country Park, (off Cripplegate Lane, RH13 9UN). 2.6 mile HDC Health walk along bridleways, lanes and Downs Link. No stiles. Can be muddy. Not suitable for wheelchairs or prams. No dogs. £1.50 parking charge. 75 mins. Alex 01403 273751

EXHIBITIONS

BEXHILL ARTIST WORKSPACE – SPRING EXHIBITION: Until May 27, free, De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, 01424 229111.

THE WEATHER GARDEN: Until June 2, Towner Art Gallery, Eastbourne, www.townereastbourne.org.uk, 01323 434670. Anne Hardy curates the Arts Council Collection. Anne Hardy’s work derives from places she calls ‘pockets of wild space’ – gaps in the urban space where materials, atmospheres, and emotions gather – using what she finds there to manifest sensory and unstable installation works.

CAREY YOUNG: Palais De Justice: Until June 2, Towner Art Gallery, Eastbourne, www.townereastbourne.org.uk, 01323 434670. This is the first UK exhibition of a piece that was filmed in Brussels. Young’s camera depicts female judges and lawyers at court.

GIGS

FRIGG: 7.30pm, £18.50, The Captiol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. The leading act of the Nordic fiddle scene, Frigg features the premier talents of a generation of Finnish folk musicians.

HEATHER PEACE: 7pm, £22.50, Concorde 2, 01273 673311. Special guest Lots Holloway. Heather returns to the live stage for a special Hometown Show at Brighton’s Concorde 2.

PPH COMMUNITY CHOIR: 10.30am, £6, Printers Playhouse, Grove Road, Eastbourne, www.printersplayhouse.co.uk. Sing with this friendly community choir. Everyone is welcome and no audition is required. The group is led by experienced singing teacher Viv Berry.

Steffan James, 9pm, free, Printers Playhouse, Grove Road, Eastbourne, www.printersplayhouse.co.uk. Steve ‘Steffan James’ McCormack is UK-based singer heavily influenced by the acoustic world of California.

THE RESTLESS DIESELS: 8pm at The Duke of Wellington, 368 Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 6RE. Call 01273 441297.

Rock ’n’ Roll Paradise, 7.30pm, £24, Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, 01323 802020. Each performance of this long-running show is unique, bringing to life the music of the giants of rock and roll.

THE CURST SONS: 8pm, free entry, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. The Curst Sons have been playing their powerful stripped back take on early American traditional music since 1998.

VARHUNG – HEART TO HEART: 8pm (Sat 2.30pm), £13.15, Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Ancient Taiwanese cultural traditions are brought up-to-date by one of the Pacific island’s premier indigenous dance-theatre companies.

STAGE

AMERICAN IDIOT: Until May 25, Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000. Following two critically acclaimed West End runs and a sell-out UK Tour, Green Day’s explosive rock musical American Idiot returns to mark the show’s 10th anniversary and the 15th anniversary of the Grammy Award winning original album.

PETER SELLARS AND ROKIA TRAORÉ IN CONVERSATION: 11.30am, £10-£12, Old Market, 11a Upper Market Street, 01273 201 801.

THE GHOST TRAIN: Until May 25. Hailsham Theatres presents Arnold Ridley’s classic comedy thriller. It tells the story of a group of travellers stranded in the waiting room of an isolated railway station on a dark and stormy night, reacting with various degrees of credulity to the station master’s warning of death to anyone who sets eyes on the ghostly train that haunts the line. Summerheath Hall, Hailsham, 7.30pm (Saturday matinee 2.30pm). £8.50-£10, 01323 541414.

SHADOWLANDS: Until May 25, from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, cft.org.uk.

THIS IS MY FAMILY: Until June 15, tickets from £20, Minerva, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk.

V, 7.45pm, £10, Printers Playhouse, Grove Road, Eastbourne, www.printersplayhouse.co.uk. Written by Tony Harrison and set in Leeds towards the end of the miners strike, V is one of the most powerful long poems of modern times.

SATURDAY, MAY 25

COMMUNITY

MAY FAIR AT ST MARY’S CHURCH: Littlehampton, from 10am to 2pm. There will be a bottle tombola, good-as-new sale, children’s tombola and activities, plant stall, tombola, raffle, homemade produce, cake stall, sherry on a string, refreshments and much more.

CRAFTER’S CORNER CRAFT FAIR: at St Peter & Paul Church Hall, The Street, Rustington, from 10.30am to 4pm. Rusti Belles Evening WI will be running a café from 10.30am to 2pm. Lots of quality crafts and great gifts.

THIRD ADUR VALLEY BEER WALK: Linking two Steyning breweries, Adur and Riverside, with a delightful stroll through the footpaths of the Adur Valley. Organised by local CAMRA branches in conjunction with the breweries, which will be open from midday to 6pm selling their beers. The walking distance is about two and a half miles but the No. 2 bus can take people part-way. Walking routes are on leaflets at the breweries and at www.brightoncamra.org.uk

EXHIBITIONS

EAST SUSSEX ARTS CLUB: Summer exhibition, May 25-26. Celebrating the work of the members of the club. 10am until 5pm, Stade Hall, The Stade, Hastings, free, 01424 855275.

GIGS

ELO AGAIN: 7.30pm, £26, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000. ELO Again are back with their stunning Return To The Blue tour, celebrating the music of Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra.

HEAVEN 17: 7pm, £27.50, Concorde 2, 01273 673311.

HOSPITALITY BRIGHTON: 11pm-4am, £14-£16, Concorde 2, 01273 673311. Club night.

JAZZ SESSIONS: 4pm at The Duke of Wellington, 368 Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 6RE. Call 01273 441297.

MESADORM AND PEPE BELMONTE: 7.30pm, £12, Kino-Teatr, 43-49 Norman Rd, Hastings, St Leonards, 01424 457830.

NENEH CHERRY: Support from Celeste. 8pm, £22.50, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709.

NIGEL KENNEDY PLAYS GERSHWIN: 7pm, £45, £55, £65, De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, 01424 229111.

SKATALITES: 7.30pm, £25, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. An evening with the pioneering Jamaican ska and reggae group.

THE BUSHMAN BROTHERS: 8pm at The Duke of Wellington, 368 Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 6RE. Call 01273 441297.

THE PILGRIM MOTHERS SESSION: 9pm, free, Printers Playhouse, Grove Road, Eastbourne, www.printersplayhouse.co.uk.

THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE TO DAVID BOWIE: 7.30pm, £23.50, Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, 01323 802020. Jean Genie and his full band.

STAGE

A JAR OF PICKLES AND A PINCH OF JUSTICE: 11am, £7.50, Brighton Dome Founders Room, 01273 709709. Chitra Soundar has collected and retold some ancient trickster tales from India.

SPYMONKEY: Cooped. Starts 7.30pm. Price: Tickets from £12.50. Starts 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Venue: Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PX. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

TOMORROW, A STORY FROM SYRIA: 1pm, £7.50, Brighton Dome Founders Room, 01273 709709.

NIMESH THE ADVENTURER: 3pm, £7.50, Brighton Dome Founders Room, 01273 709709.

SUNDAY, MAY 26

COMEDY

JOANNA NEARY: Wife On Earth, 8pm (doors 7.45pm), Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Plus special guests Dyball and Kerr.

ROMESH RANGANATHAN: Work In Progress: 6pm, 8.30pm, £16, The Captiol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Join Romesh Ranganathan as he tries out some new material ahead of his new tour.

COMMUNITY

FRIENDS OF SHOREHAM BEACH: Flower walk at Shoreham Fort, Forthaven (end of Old Fort Road) BN43 5HY at 2pm. Everyone welcome. Learn about the rare shingle habitat. Members free, non-members £2 (under-five free). Refreshments available at a beach front house afterwards.

WALK: Meet 10am at Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Rd B2195, Horsham. 2.3 mile HDC Health walk, some of the walk will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines. Can be muddy. No dogs. 1 hr 15 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

CONCERTS

COFFEE CONCERT: Schubert Lieder: Anne Marshall (piano), Paul Newman (bass baritone), 11am, £10, Kino-Teatr, 43-49 Norman Rd, Hastings, St Leonards, 01424 457830.

GIGS

CRAIG CHARLES FUNK & SOUL CLUB: 2pm, £35, De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, 01424 229111.

CUTTING CREW: 7pm, £25, Trading Boundaries, Sheffield Green, Fletching, 01825 790200, showroom@tradingboundaries.com. 1980s legends Cutting Crew with special guest Nick Feldman performing the songs of Wang Chung.

HANNA BURCHELL: 3.30pm-5.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

PETER PERRETT: 7.30pm, £22.50, Concorde 2, 01273 673311.

RACHEL NEWTON AND THE INDIA ELECTRIC CO: 8pm, £17.50, The Old Chapel, Alfriston, 01323 541414.

TIME TRAVELLERS: 5pm at The Duke of Wellington, 368 Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 6RE.

STAGE

A CHILD OF OUR TIME: 7.30pm, £12.50-£32.50, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Philharmonia Orchestra, Brighton Festival Chorus, Roderick Cox conductor, Trio Isimsiz, Gweneth Ann Rand soprano, Ronnita Miller mezzo, Noah Stewart tenor, Jonathan Lemalu bass.

Annie Scott Dance Summer Performance: 1pm, 3pm, £7-£10, Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk.

MONDAY, MAY 27

COMMUNITY

BROADWATER COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Annual car boot sale on Broadwater Green with gates open from 6.30am for sellers and 9am for the public. Cars £10, vans or cars with trailer £15.

THE GROUP: 8pm, a pub in Horsham Unattached? The Group, for men and women aged 50+, meets on the fourth Monday evening of every month. It is an opportunity to meet new people. Walks, theatre, golf, lunches and dinners, holidays. Also in Lewes, Brighton and Burgess Hill. Visit www.thegroup.org.uk.

GIGS

AN EVENING OF GYPSY: 7.45pm, £7.50-£10, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480, wwwkomedia.co.uk/brighton.

BIMM DIPLOMA ALL-DAYER: 12pm-6pm, Concorde 2, 01273 673311.

FATBOY SLIM: 8pm, £49.50, Old Market, 01273 201 801. Fresh from his national arena tour, Brighton icon Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim) is returning to his home city.

FINCH, FOY AND WOODS: 3.30pm at The Duke of Wellington, 368 Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 6RE. Call 01273 441297.

PPH COMMUNITY CHOIR: 7pm, Printers Playhouse, Grove Road, Eastbourne, www.printersplayhouse.co.uk.

STAGE

ALIENS LOVE UNDERPANTS: 11am, 2pm, 4pm, £14, The Captiol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

NAPOLI, BROOKLYN: 7.45pm (Weds 2.30pm), £18-£25.50, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000.

ROCKY HORROR SHOW: Various times, £24-£39. May 27-June 1, Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000. Richard O’Brien’s rock ’n’ roll musical returns to the UK as part of a sell-out worldwide tour.

TUESDAY, MAY 28

GIGS

CONNAN MOCKASIN: 7.30pm, £17.50, Concorde 2, 01273 673311.

THIS WEEK AT THE HARE AND HOIUNDS: Portland Road, Worthing, is The Sam Walker Quartet. Sam is accompanied by Dave BeeBee on piano, Godfrey Sheppard on bass and Javier Forero on drums. Music starts at 8.30pm but, to guarantee a seat, why not get there early and book a table for a meal. Call 01903 230085.

PPH UKULELE ARMY: 8pm, free. Bring your own uke or borrow one of the group’s, Printers Playhouse, Grove Road, Eastbourne, www.printersplayhouse.co.uk.

STAGE

MARY PORTAS IN CONVERSATION: The Work Like A Woman Tour. 7.30pm, £22.50, Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206 206. Retail Guru Mary Portas drops into the Pavilion for an illuminating and entertaining talk.

SHIFT: 7.30pm (2.30pm Weds & Sat), £10-£12, Old Market, 11a Upper Market Street, 01273 201 801. The company behind the international smash hit shows Bromance and Kin return with an explosive display of power-based acrobatics.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

COMMUNITY

WALK: Worthing Walking and Social Club five-mile circular walk around Slindon village woods and farmland. For more information call Liz on 01903 268656.

WALK: Meet 10:30am at the Hop Oast Park and Ride, Worthing Road, Horsham RH13 0AR. Buses 23 and 98. A gentle 2 mile HDC Health walk through Denne Park/Chesworth into Horsham. Don’t forget your bus pass. Sorry No dogs. 60 mins. Jill 07780 701184 or Jean 07734 323321.

GIGS

LAUGHING STOCK – A TRIBUTE TO TALK TALK: 7pm, £12, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480, wwwkomedia.co.uk/brighton.

Pop Divas Live: 6pm, £16, The Captiol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

STAGE

JARED DIAMOND: 7.30pm (doors 6.45pm), £13.50, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Jared Diamond is the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of bestseller Guns, Germs, and Steel, one of Time Magazine’s best non-fiction books of all time.

THE RUDE MECHANICALS: 7.30pm at The Duke of Wellington, 368 Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 6RE. Call 01273 441297.

VIVA VARIETY: 8.45pm, £8-£40, Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, 01323 802020. Take a trip to Vegas for a night celebrating the stars.

THURSDAY, MAY 30

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am at Hesworth Common Car Park, on south side of the A283 - B2138 junction, west of Fittleworth (nearest Post Code RH20 1JF; TQ 007192). 5.5 mile HDC walk through heathland, woods and farmland. A few stiles and some long inclines. Good views. No dogs. 2.5 hrs. Lynne 01403 268157

GIGS

THE FUTUREHEADS: 7.30pm, £15, Concorde 2, 01273 673311. Support from Fatherson and Beezewax.

STAGE

DOUBLE BILL: The Astrothot & Katy Baird. 7pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings, 01424 462288.

THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF PINOCCHIO: 1.30pm, 5pm, £12-£14, Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, 01323 802020. Immersion Theatre present a brand new, larger-than-life musical adaptation of the classic tale, Pinocchio.

THE WIZARD OF OZ: 3pm, 6pm, £16, The Captiol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BRIGHTON

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): Aladdin – 3D (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 5.40; Wed & Thu 5.50. Aladdin (PG) Fri & Sat 10.10, 11.40, 1.10, 2.40, 4.10, 7.10, 8.40, 9.50; Sun, Mon & Tue 10.10, 11.40, 1.10, 2.40, 4.10, 7.10, 8.40; Wed & Thu 10.10, 11.50, 1.10, 2.50, 4.10, 7.10, 8.50. Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri & Sun 8.00; Sat, Mon & Tue 1.00, 8.00; Wed & Thu 7.30. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (15) Fri & Sun 2.00, 5.00, 9.00; Sat, Mon & Tue 5.00, 9.00; Wed & Thu 9.00. Movies For Juniors: The Lego Movie 2 (U) Fri-Thu 10.20. Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups (U) Fri 12.00; Sat, Mon & Tue 11.00; Sun 10.20, 12.10; Wed & Thu 10.10. Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.20, 12.50, 3.20, 5.50, 8.20; Mon & Tue 10.20, 12.50, 3.20, 5.50; Wed & Thu 11.40, 2.20, 5.00. Rocketman (15) Fri & Sat 12.00, 3.00, 6.00, 7.00, 8.30, 10.00; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 3.00, 6.00, 7.00, 8.30. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 – 3D (U) Fri-Thu 1.00, 5.30. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Fri & Sat 10.00, 11.30, 12.15, 1.00, 1.45, 2.30, 3.15, 4.00, 4.45, 5.30, 6.15, 7.45; Sun 10.00, 12.15, 1.45, 2.30, 3.15, 4.00, 4.45, 6.15, 7.45; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.00, 11.30, 12.15, 1.45, 2.30, 3.15, 4.00, 4.45, 6.15, 7.45. Booksmart (15) Mon & Tue 8.20. Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (12A) Wed & Thu 11.40, 2.40, 5.40, 8.40.

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Rocketman (15) Fri 1.20, 4.00, 6.35, 9.15; Sat 1.00, 3.45, 6.30, 9.15; Sun 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Mon, Tue & Thu 12.30, 3.15, 6.00, 8.45; Wed 12.45, 3.30, 6.15. Dementia Friendly Screening: Love Me Or Leave Me (PG) Fri 11.00. Kids’ Club: The Lego Movie 2 (U) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Zog (U) Mon 11.00. Vintage Sundays: The Last Waltz (U) Sun 12.00. Jimi Hendrix: Electric Church (12A) Wed 9.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Aladdin (PG) Fri 5.00, 8.00; Sat-Thu 1.00, 4.15, 7.30. Rocketman (15) Fri 7.30; Sat-Thu 5.20, 8.15. Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) Fri 5.15; Sat-Thu 12.00, 2.40.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): IMAX 2D: Aladdin (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.20, 1.20, 4.20, 7.20. Aladdin – 3D (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.40, 5.40; Wed & Thu 11.20, 5.20. Aladdin (PG) Fri & Sat 2.40, 8.40, 10.00; Sun, Mon & Tue 2.40, 8.40; Wed & Thu 10.20, 1.20, 2.20, 4.20, 7.20, 8.20. Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 12.00, 3.50, 7.40; Wed & Thu 1.00, 7.30. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.20, 2.20, 5.20, 8.20; Wed & Thu 3.20, 6.30, 9.00. Movies For Juniors: The Lego Movie 2 (U) Fri-Thu 10.10. Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups (U) Fri-Thu 10.00. Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue, 12.40, 3.10, 5.40, 8.10; Wed & Thu 10.30, 12.50, 4.50. Rocketman (15) Fri & Sat 10.40, 11.50, 1.40, 2.50, 4.40, 5.50, 7.00, 7.40, 8.50, 10.00; Sun 10.40, 11.50, 1.40, 2.50, 4.40, 5.50, 7.00, 7.40, 8.50; Mon & Tue 10.40, 11.50, 1.40, 2.50, 4.40, 5.50, 7.00, 7.50, 8.50; Wed & Thu 12.00, 3.00, 6.00, 7.10, 8.40. The Hustle (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 6.10, 8.30; Mon & Tue 6.10; Wed & Thu 6.20. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 – 3D (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 1.00, 5.30; Wed & Thu 1.10, 5.45. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.00, 10.45, 11.30, 12.15, 1.45, 2.30, 3.15, 4.00, 4.45, 7.45; Wed & Thu 10.15, 11.00, 11.50, 12.30, 2.00, 2.45, 3.30, 4.10, 5.00, 8.00. Booksmart (15) Mon & Tue 8.30. IMAX 3D: Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (12A) Wed & Thu 11.30, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30. Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (12A) Wed & Thu 10.15, 1.15, 4.15, 7.15.

New Park (01243 786650): Pick Of The Litter (PG) Fri 1.15; Sat 12.45; Wed 6.00; Thu 4.00. Tolkien (12A) Fri 3.15; Sat & Thu 6.00; Sun 12.30; Mon 1.00, 8.30; Tue 3.45; Wed 8.00. Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) Fri 6.00; Mon 3.30; Tue 8.30; Wed 1.00. Vox Lux (15) Fri, Sat & Thu 8.30; Sun 5.15; Mon 6.00; Tue 1.15; Wed 3.30. Stanley Kubrick: A Cinema Odyssey (PG) Sat 10.00. An American In Paris (PG) Sat 2.30. Dr Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb (PG) Sun 3.00; Tue 6.15. Dragged Across Concrete (15) Sun 7.45; Thu 12.45.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Stan And Ollie (PG) Sat 8.00. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Wed 2.00, 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): A Dog’s Journey (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.20. IMAX 2D: Aladdin (PG) Fri & Sat 10.20, 1.20, 4.20, 7.20, 10.20; Sun, Mon & Tue 10.20, 1.20, 4.20, 7.20. 4DX 3D: Aladdin (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.40, 2.40, 5.40, 8.40. Aladdin (PG) Fri & Sat 11.00, 12.40, 2.00, 3.40, 5.00, 6.40, 8.00, 9.40; Sun, Mon & Tue 11.00, 12.40, 2.00, 3.40, 5.00, 6.40, 8.00; Wed & Thu 10.30, 11.30, 1.30, 2.30, 4.30, 5.30, 7.30, 8.30. Aladdin – 3D (PG) Wed & Thu 12.30, 3.30, 6.30. Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 12.50, 4.40, 7.10, 8.30; Wed & Thu 12.10, 4.00, 8.00. Dumbo (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.10. Hindi: India’s Most Wanted (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 8.45. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (15) Fri & Sat 2.50, 5.50, 8.50, 10.30; Sun, Mon & Tue 2.50, 5.50, 8.50; Wed & Thu 2.10, 5.10, 8.15. Movies For Juniors: The Lego Movie 2 (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.10; Wed & Thu 10.00. Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.10, 1.00; Wed & Thu 10.10. Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) Fri & Sat 10.50, 1.20, 3.50, 5.20, 7.50, 10.20; Sun, Mon & Tue 10.50, 1.20, 3.50, 5.20, 7.50; Wed & Thu 10.10, 12.40, 3.10, 5.40, 8.10. Rocketman (15) Fri & Sat 11.10, 12.00, 1.00, 2.10, 3.00, 4.00, 7.10, 6.00, 7.00, 7.40, 8.20, 9.00, 10.00, 10.40; Sun, Mon & Tue 11.10, 12.00, 1.00, 2.10, 3.00, 4.00, 7.10, 6.00, 7.00, 7.40, 8.20, 9.00; Wed & Thu 10.50, 11.50, 1.50, 2.50, 4.50, 5.50, 6.50, 7.50, 8.50. The Hustle (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 12.40, 3.00, 6.20, 8.40. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 – 3D (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.30, 1.45. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.00, 10.30, 11.00, 12.15, 12.45, 1.15, 2.30, 3.00, 3.30, 4.10, 4.45, 5.15, 5.45, 6.30, 8.10; Wed & Thu 10.20, 11.10, 12.00, 12.45, 1.30, 2.15, 3.00, 3.50, 4.40, 5.30, 6.20, 7.45. Wonder Park (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.30. Booksmart (15) Mon & Tue 8.45; Wed & Thu 11.40, 8.40. IMAX 3D: Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (12A) Wed & Thu 10.40, 1.40, 4.40, 7.40. 4DX 3D: Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (12A) Wed & Thu 12.00, 3.00, 6.00, 9.00. Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (12A) Wed & Thu 10.00, 11.20, 1.00, 2.20, 4.00, 5.20, 7.00, 8.20.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film June 3.)

EASTBOURNE

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Aladdin – 3D (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 5.45. Aladdin (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.00, 2.00, 7.30, 8.45; Wed & Thu 11.00, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 10.00, 1.50; Sat & Sun 1.50. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 5.50, 8.50; Wed & Thu 7.50. Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups (U) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.30; Sat & Sun 10.10, 12.00. Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 12.30, 3.00, 5.00; Wed & Thu 12.20, 2.50, 5.20. Rocketman (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.00, 2.10, 5.20, 7.00, 8.30; Wed & Thu 11.20, 2.20, 5.30, 7.00, 8.30. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Fri-Thu 10.00, 11.15, 12.15, 1.30, 2.30, 3.45, 4.45, 6.00, 8.15. Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (12A) Wed & Thu 11.40, 2.40, 5.40, 8.40.

Curzon (01323 731441): Rocketman (15) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Aladdin (PG) 2.05, 5.05, 8.05. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) 2.10, 5.10, 8.10.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Aladdin (PG) 2.15, 5.15, 8.15.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Captain Marvel (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 7.45. Missing Link (PG) Sat-Thu 2.15. At Eternity’s Gate (12A) Tue, Wed & Thu 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HASTINGS

Electric palace, Cinema, High Street Lion Street. Colette (15): Fri & Sat 20.00. Zen For Nothing (U): Sun 20.00. The Favourite (15): Thu 11.00, 20.00.

Kino-Rye, Lion Street, Rye: Aladdin (PG): Fri, Sat, Sun 11.00, 14.45, 17.30, 20.30. Mon 12.25, 15.00, 17.40, 20.15. Tue 12.50, 15.25, 17.45, 20.30. Wed 10.30. 13.15, 16.00, 17.55. Thu 13.15, 15.55, 18.00, 20.20. Rocketman (15): Fri, Sat, Sun 13.00, 18.00, 20.15. Mon 13.00, 15.30, 18.00, 20.30. Tue 10.20, 12.45, 15.15, 18.00, 20.20. Wed 13.00, 15.30, 20.30. Thu 10.30, 13.00, 15.30, 20.30. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (PG): Fri, Sat, Sun 10.45, 15.30. RSC Live – The Taming Of The Shrew (12A): Wed 19.00. Exhibition On Screen: Van Gogh & Japan, Thu 18.30.

Kino-teatr, Norman Road, St Leonards: If Beale St Could Talk (15): Fri 14.00, 19.30. Sun 14.00. Jellyfish (15): Wed 19.30. Thu 19.30.

Odeon, Queens Road, Hastings: Aladdin (PG): Fri-Tue 11.20, 14.20, 17.20, 20.20. Autism Friendly - Detective Pikachu (PG): Sun 10.15. Avengers Endgame (12A): Fri-Tue 19.15. Detective Pikachu (PG): Fri-Tue 16.45. Rocketman (15): Fri-Mon 11.30, 14.45, 17.45, 20.45. Tue 11.30, 14.45, 17.45, 20.45. The LEGO Movie 2 (U): Sat, Mon, Tue 10.00. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U): Fri 12.15, 13.00, 14.30, 15.20, 17.40, 20.00. Sat-Tue 10.40, 12.15, 13.00, 14.30, 15.20, 17.40, 20.00.

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film June 20.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Aladdin (PG) Fri 1.45, 7.45; Sat 1.45, 4.45; Sun 5.00, 8.00; Mon 10.30, 1.45, 7.45; Tue 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Wed 10.30, 1.45, 4.45; Thu 10.30, 4.45, 7.45. Rocketman (15) Fri 5.15, 8.15; Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 5.15, 8.15. Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups (U) Fri 10.00, 12.00, 2.30, 4.30; Sat 11.30; Sun 2.30; Mon-Thu 10.15, 12.15. Dementia Friendly Screening: Rocketman (15) Fri 11.00. Aladdin – 3D (PG) Fri & Mon 4.45; Sat & Wed 7.45; Sun 2.00; Tue 10.30; Thu 1.45. Family Film Fun Screening: Frozen (PG) Sat 10.30. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Aladdin (PG) Sat 11.00. NT Encore: All My Sons (12A) Tue 7.00.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): Rocketman (15) Fri 5.30, 8.30; Sat 8.30; Sun 4.45, 7.45; Mon 7.45; Tue, Wed & Thu 8.15. Aladdin (PG) Fri & Sat 7.45; Sun 7.15.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): The Guilty (15) Fri 8.00.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Rocketman (15) Fri-Sun 1.30, 4.45, 8.00; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.45, 5.00, 8.00; Tue 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Aladdin (PG) Fri 2.00, 5.00, 7.45; Sat 11.00, 2.00, 5.00, 7.45; Sun 11.00, 2.00, 5.00 8.15; Mon, Wed & Thu 11.00, 2.00, 5.15, 8.15. Tue 5.15, 8.15; Relaxed: Sat 11.15; Tue 11.00; Autism Friendly: Sun 11.15. Birds Of Passage (15) Fri & Sun 2.15, 5.15; Sat 7.30; Mon & Wed 5.30; Tue 2.30; Thu 2.30, 7.45. Rafiki (12A) Fri 8.15; Sat 2.30, 5.15; Sun 8.30; Mon 3.00; Tue 5.30; Wed 3.00 8.30; Thu 5.45. The Theory Of Everything (12A) Fri 10.30. Lifeboat (PG) Mon 8.30. NT Live Encore: All My Sons (12A) Tue 1.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Wild Rose (15) Thu 11.00. Rocketman (15) Fri-Tue 6.10, 8.35; Wed 3.35, 6.10; Thu 8.35. Aladdin (PG) Sat-Wed 10.15, 1.00, 8.35; Thu 6.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film June 15.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film June 21.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Cinephile Sunday Screening: Dr Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb (PG) Sun 8.00. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 10.50, 12.00, 2.00, 4.00, 6.25; Sat 11.00, 1.15, 3.45, 6.25; Sun 10.25, 12.50, 2.00, 4.00. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (15) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 8.20; Sun 5.45. Aladdin (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 1.00, 3.45, 5.45, 8.25; Sat 1.00, 3.15, 5.45, 8.25; Sun 12.30, 2.50, 5.30, 8.25. Rocketman (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 6.00, 8.30; Sat 3.50, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 3.15, 6.00, 8.30. Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 10.25, 12.45; Sat 10.25, 12.00; Sun 10.45, 12.20. Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 10.40; Sat 1.40; Sun 10.35. Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.20. Saturday Morning Movie: The Lego Movie 2 (U) Sat 10.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Aladdin (PG) Fri 11.45, 2.50, 5.25, 8.00; Sat 12.20, 3.25, 5.35, 8.15; Sun 9.45, 12.20, 2.45, 5.30, 8.10; Mon-Thu 10.05, 12.15, 2.55, 5.35, 8.00. Avengers: Endgame (12A) Sat 2.30; Mon & Wed 11.30. Disability Friendly Screening: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat 10.15. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (15) Fri 5.35; Sat 6.00; Sun 5.30; Mon & Wed 5.50; Tue & Thu 5.55. Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups (U) Fri 11.00, 1.20; Sat 10.00, 11.35; Sun 10.00, 1.45; Mon & Wed 9.45; Tue & Thu 9.40, 1.35. Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) Fri 12.35; Sun 12.30; Tue & Thu 11.15. Rocketman (15) Fri 3.05, 8.30; Sat 11.55, 8.30; Sun 3.25, 8.30; Mon & Wed 3.10, 8.30; Tue & Thu 3.15, 8.30. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Fri 11.15, 2.45, 5.45, 8.25; Sat 10.05, 1.20, 3.15, 6.10, 8.45; Sun 10.05, 11.40, 3.15, 6.05, 8.30; Mon-Thu 10.00, 12.50, 3.15, 5.55, 8.40.

Connaught (01903 206206): Rocketman (15) Fri 12.15, 3.00, 5.45, 8.15; Sat-Thu 12.30, 3.15, 5.45, 8.30. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Fri 10.00, 12.00, 2.00, 4.00, 6.00; Sat 10.15, 1.15, 3.30, 6.00; Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 11.00, 1.15, 3.30, 6.00; Tue 1.15, 3.30, 6.00; Dementia Friendly Screening: Tue 11.00. Amazing Grace (U) Fri 8.30; Sat-Thu 8.00. Saturday Morning Pictures: Wonder Park (PG) Sat 10.15. Wonder Park (PG) Sun-Thu 10.30.