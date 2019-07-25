Excitement builds ahead of the 2019 Loxwood Joust

The time is almost upon us when the Loxwood Joust’s programme of revelry, merriment and mayhem, brings Medieval England to life on August 3, 4, 10, and 11.

Set for four days of celebration, action packed battles, breath taking demonstrations and unique entertainment is promised that will capture the imaginations of all, Queen Katheryn Adelina 1 is celebrating her first year on the throne.

Loxwood Joust

Organisers say: “As you walk through the Living History Village and on to the battlefield beyond, the sights and sounds of booming cannon fire and the clash of steel on steel will behold you, as more than 200 mighty knights, 70 archers and 20 gunners (to light the cannons) fight with vigour before returning to recoup in their medieval battle camp.

“You can watch the magnificent fully armoured jousting knights earn honour and valour with the pounding of horses’ hooves, as they present a fast-paced, all action jousting tournament that takes place before their Queen; and explore the Medieval Market Place where traders bring their wares to sell just like peddlers of old.

“Treat yourself to a sumptuous four course banquet and be entertained by court jesters, live music and riddlers as you dine. And sample mead as the Mediaeval Baebes entrance and soothe with magical voices, the hypnotic belly dancers dance and Trobar De Morte perform their first UK show.

“Learn from the apothecaries and get close to graceful high-flying hawks, before you listen to the Copper Pot cook as he unveils the myths of mediaeval cookery. Join Devilstick Peat as he teaches the Jesters’ tricks of the trade, hear the Masked Executioner recount his gory trade, or see soldiers retell the importance of archers and billman in medieval warfare.

“Meet the Faerie Goddess, impart your wishes and place her blessing at the Crescent Moon Temple as she brings you closer to the Loxwood nature spirits. Or perhaps you will take part in a true pagan ceremony to renew your vows, make a promise to a friend, family or loved ones, or have a full bespoke handfasting wedding. But maybe it be the witches that will capture your imagination most as they lure and beguile you with their spells and incantations… “

There is also the opportunity to join the blacksmith to try your hand at the art of metalwork, chain-mailing to create your own jewellery, or copper bowl making, as younger ones create a badges in pewter, have their faces beautifully painted or have gruesome wounds applied instead.

In the Children’s Kingdom where the Medieval Groat is the currency, young knights and princesses can join sword school combat training, test their bow skills with have-a-go archery, or pelt the peasant and sometimes parent in the stocks. With tales from Lullaby Lisa, shows from the Jester, donkey rides and of course the bouncy castle, there is fun and excitement for adults and children alike.

A spokesman added: “So there you have it, The Loxwood Joust is a festival like no other, as history comes to life each day from 10am to 6pm. Advance tickets are available at www.loxwoodjoust.co.uk”