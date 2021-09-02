Explore heritage sites and history of Petworth

Explore Petworth. Pic S Robards

Historic venues in and around the town will open their doors free of charge to celebrate their history.

Sites included are Petworth House & Park, St Mary’s Church (Sunday only), Coultershaw Heritage Site and Beam Pump, Burton Mill, United Reformed Church, The Sacred Heart Church and The Leconfield Hall.

Tours in an open topped vintage bus will be available on Saturday and guided walking tours and children’s activities will be on offer.

Petworth. Pic S Robards