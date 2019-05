From places you will know such as the Arundel Castle or Drusillas Park, to some you may not we have rounded some you may want to visit. Have we missed out your favourite let us know.

1. British Airways i360 in Brighton British Airways i360 is a 162-metre observation tower on the seafront of Brighton, adjacent to West Pier.

2. Fishers Farm Park, Wisborough Green This family-run farm park set in the countryside at Wisborough Green near Billingshurst. This award winning park offers a huge selection of indoor soft play, farm animals and rides for the whole family to enjoy.

3. Arundel Castle The site has been occupied for nearly 1,000 years and there is plenty to see and do in both the castle and its magnificent grounds.

4. Leonardslees Lakes and Gardens, Horsham Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens is a newly reopened attraction was closed to the public for the best part of a decade and welcomed visitors again last month.

