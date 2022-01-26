Old London Bridge is brought to life in Lego at the Novium

Family days out: 11 Things to do with the kids during half term in Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst and Petworth

Looking for inspiration for things to do with the family this half term?

By Charlotte Harding
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 4:09 pm

Here are a few ideas of things we have found.

Some are free and some you need to get tickets, check their websites before you visit.

Scroll through our gallery for 11 things to do in the Chichester area in February half-term and if you have other ideas for us to add to the list, please do let us know.

1. Kingley Vale

Kingley Vale is the perfect place to explore, go on adventures, long walks and picnics.

2. Coultershaw Trust, Petworth

At Coultershaw you can watch the waterwheel drive the Beam Pump to produce an impressive water spout and learn how it was installed in the 1700s. Adults £3 and children go free. Picture: A Simpson

3. Brick Wonders, Novium Museum, Chichester

The exhibition runs until June so plenty of time if you want to go back again and again to check out your favourite Lego creation.

4. Feathers, fins and fur at Chichester Ship Canal

Enjoy a family fun day at the Canal Heritage Centre and learn about local wildlife. You will be able to make masks, modesl and more. You can even go in animal fancy dress if you want. The event is free.

