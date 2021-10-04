Butlin's Bognor Regis

Family days out: 14 Things to do with the kids during half term in Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst and Petworth

October half term is nearly upon us, so time to start planning what to do.

By Charlotte Harding
Monday, 4th October 2021, 2:36 pm

Most schools break up for the half term on Friday, October 22, and are back in the classroom on Monday, November 1.

If you are looking for things to do with the kids, here is a list of places to visit in Chichester, Midhurst and Bognor Regis

Some are free and some you need to get tickets, check their websites before you visit.

1. Horrible tales of the past, Weald and Downland

This October half-term the museum will be hosting “Horrible tales of the past” and creating a memorable and immersive experience for families by exploring some of the not-so-nice things people had to do in the past, from unpleasant jobs and household tasks, to what people had to eat and even smell as part of their daily lives. Activities run from 11am-4pm daily and will vary daily.

2. Kingley Vale

Kingley Vale is the perfect place to explore, go on adventures, long walks and picnics.

3. Make a Monster! Novium Museum, Chichester

Thursday, October 28 – sessions at 10:30am, 1.30pm Brighton-based children's writer and illustrator, Aaron Blecha (from our previous exhibition - Aliens, Zombies & Monsters), returns to the museum to lead this fun Halloween-themed drawing workshop. Recommended for children aged 7-11 years.£6.50 per child. Price includes a sketch book to take home. Parents are not required to stay. Please bring a water bottle for your child.

4. Coultershaw Trust, Petworth

At Coultershaw you can watch the waterwheel drive the Beam Pump to produce an impressive water spout and learn how it was installed in the 1700s. Adults £3 and children go free. Picture: A Simpson

