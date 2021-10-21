Museum of the Moon will be at Chichester Cathedral

Family days out: 9 free activities for your kids during half term in Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst and Petworth

October half term can be pricey if you want to keep the kids entertained.

By Charlotte Harding
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 9:42 am
Updated Thursday, 21st October 2021, 10:07 am

If you are looking for free things to do, here is a list of places to visit in Chichester, Midhurst and Bognor Regis

Most schools break up for the half term on Friday, October 22, and are back in the classroom on Monday, November 1.

1. Kingley Vale

Kingley Vale is the perfect place to explore, go on adventures, long walks and picnics.

2. Boxgrove Priory

An English Heritage site it is free to explore the small Benedictine priory of Boxgrove, which was founded in about 1107. Picture: Kate Shemilt

3. Cowdray Ruins

The Cowdray Ruins are one of England's most important early Tudor Houses. Take a walk nearby and enjoy the farm shop and cafe. Picture: Steve Robards

4. The Museum of the Moon, Chichester Cathedral

‘The Museum of the Moon will be on display at Chichester Cathedral from October 25 until November 14. Measuring seven metres in diameter, the Museum of the Moon features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface. At an approximate scale of 1:500,000, each centimetre of the internally-lit spherical sculpture represents 5km of the moon’s surface. There will be a number of events taking place.

Photo: Ely Cathedral, 2019 by James Billings.

