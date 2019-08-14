Family fun at Goodwood Racecourse over bank holiday weekend

Held over three magical days, Goodwood Racecourse’s enchanting August Bank Holiday weekend rekindles the nostalgic summer holidays of yesteryear to create the ultimate family day out.

The weekend starts on Friday afternoon (August 23), where you can enjoy six thrilling flat races and embrace the carnival-like atmosphere as fire performers, stilt walkers and LED ribbon performers entertain the crowds in-between racing.

Fireworks at Goodwood Racecourse

After the final race, the evening finale unfolds with a spectacular firework display set to music, lighting up the views of the South Downs.

Saturday and Sunday (August 24 and 25) see the racecourse come alive with a traditional fairground, petting zoo, Punch and Judy shows and face painters.

Picnics are welcome in the Lennox Enclosure, where the family activities are free for all to enjoy. Visit the Gordon Enclosure to view the horses in the parade ring before racing starts.

The weekend also sees some quality racing action.

Bank holiday racing at Goodwood

Saturday boasts the prestigious Group 2 Celebration Mile which is one of Goodwood’s seasonal highlights with a prize fund in excess of £100,000. Plus, there are two further Group races across the three days giving racing fans plenty to look forward to.

Tickets start from just £12 when purchased in advance with free admission for under 18s. All on-course entertainments and rides are also complimentary.

To book tickets, visit Goodwood.com/august-bank-holiday or call the Goodwood ticket office on 01243 755055.

See this week's newspaper for a reader offer for the August bank holiday event at Goodwood Racecourse.