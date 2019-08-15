In pictures: Chilli Fiesta brought the heat over the weekend
Despite the mixed weather conditions, thousands visited West Dean Gardens over the weekend for a fiesta full of spice, entertainment and chilli activities.
The unique festival provided a wide range of activities with a chilli theme including cookery demos with contestants Miranda Gore Browne and Steven Carter-Bailey from Great British Bake Off and live Latin music with professionals from BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.
Miranda Gore Browne and Steven Carter-Bailey from The Great British Bake Off