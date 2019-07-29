Our guide to a great family day out in Brighton this summer

If you’re looking for things to do with the children this summer – we’ve got you covered.

We’ve rounded up a perfect day in Brighton for you and your family, with a magical ride on the British Airways i360, exploring the Palace Pier and an ice-cream on the beach.

Let their imagination run wild

Catch the train early to beat the crowds. Services run directly from Chichester to Brighton taking around 50 minutes. We suggest a 9am train to get you into Brighton just before 10am.

Make your way towards the seafront via the unique North Laine shopping area to get a feel of the city with its variety of independent shops. It's not so busy at this time of day so it's the perfect time to pass through.

And don't forget to stop off and take a look at the magnificent Royal Pavilion, Brighton's exotic palace. You’ll be seeing this from a very different angle later on.

After exploring the city centre, it’s now 11am, so walk towards the seafront, where you can take in the sites of the famous Palace Pier, the iconic British Airways i360 and of course, the sea!

The British Airways i360 on Brighton seafront

Head towards the BA i360 for an 11.30am flight, with views over Brighton and Hove and the Sussex Downs as you’ve never seen them before. On the clearest days you’ll be able to see as far as the Isle of Wight – 49 miles away.

If you book online, you’ll save 10 per cent on tickets, and under fours go free.

There’s two flights an hour, so you can book for a specific time, or buy a day pass to take the trip at a time of your choice (subject to availability). But make sure you turn up 25 minutes before your flight.

Arrive at the BA i360 and head to the boarding deck – on sunny days this will be at the Kings Road level.

Take a trip to Brighton beach

You’ll be greeted by the friendly on-board crew as you enter the futuristic glass pod.

Once you’re inside, explore the pod – it’s ten times the size of a London Eye capsule. Take in the views as you glide up gently to 450ft.

As you make your way skywards, try and spot some of the city’s landmarks – the Royal Pavilion you saw earlier, the remains of the West Pier, the Rampion Wind Farm out to sea and artwork on some of the roofs – which can only be seen from the BA i360.

The flight is a magical experience for children, as they get to see Brighton and Hove from above and get a bird's eye view for miles around! It’ll be the highlight of their day.

A flight on the BA i360 is a magical experience for children

They'll love the thrill of gently rising above the city and will have plenty of room to move around inside of the pod to get different views of the coast, the sea and the city.

Point out unusual buildings and busy Brighton life going on below, and let your child's imagination take flight. The trip will fill them with wonder.

As the pod glides back towards the ground, make sure you’ve taken in the views from every angle, as the pod is a 360 degree experience.

When you reach the bottom, take a midday lunch at the West Beach Bar and Kitchen.

The restaurant below the BA i360 is the perfect place to discuss the magical flight with the family. And have no fear, there’s some great options on the children’s menu, including fish fingers, chicken strips or tomato pasta.

Once you’ve had lunch, why not sit on the beach and have an ice cream? The area around the BA i360 tends to be the quieter part of the beach, so it’s perfect for families.

If it’s hot, there’s a chance for a paddle – in the King’s Road paddling pool beside the BA i360. It’s a great place to spend the afternoon, and there’s a mushroom spout and water pads for little ones to splash around.

After having a paddle, make your way west along the seafront and take in the sites of buzzing Brighton beach in the summer, and maybe even take a ride on the carousel.

Make sure you take a jaunt on the Palace Pier, where you’ll find an arcade, fairground rides and a play centre to round off your day in Brighton.

By now it’s late afternoon, and time to make your way home. Head back to the station to catch the train to Chichester, and spend the journey talking about what you loved most about your day trip to Brighton.

To find out more about the British Airways i360, and to book tickets, visit: britishairwaysi360.com