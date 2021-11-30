Santa Sleigh visits Selsey, Runcton, Mundham and Sidlesham - all the routes and dates

Santa and his ‘sleigh’ float will be making the traditional trip around Selsey, Runcton, Mundham and Sidlesham where families can have the opportunity to see him and wave to him from their door step. The Selsey Lions Club will also be collecting money for charity.

There will also be four static collections around Selsey.

Routes in Selsey and the surrounding areas wil be will be:

Santa will be paying a visit to Selsey C111865-1

Sunday, December 5 from 5pm: Manor Road, Mountwood Road, Broomfield Road, Elm Tree Close (plus cul de sacs), Manor Road, Grafton Road, (up to Grove Road) James Street, Chayle Gardens, Western Road.

Monday, December 6 from 5.30pm: Mundham and Runcton area.

Tuesday, December 7 from 5.30pm: Beach Road, Marrisfield Place, Kingsway, Albion Road, Sunnymead Drive and Close.

Wednesday, December 8 from 5.30pm: Church Road, St. Peters Crescent, Wallington Gardens, Malthouse Road (plus cul de sacs), High Street, East Street, North Road Netherton Close.

Thursday, December 9 from 5.30pm: Merryfield Drive, Burlington Gardens, Tretawn Gardens, Constable Drive, Gainsborough Drive, Landseer Drive, Hannover Close, Lingfield Way, Littlefield Close.

Friday, December 10 from 5.30pm: Manor Farm Close, Chichester Road, Hunisett Close, Millington Drive, Fidler Close, Petts Close, Robinson Close.

Sunday, December 12 from 5pm: Marine Drive, Broad View, Eastway Bank, Fontwell Road, GillWay, Chichester Way.

Tuesday, December 14 from 5.30pm: Hunston are - Foxbridge Drive, St Leodegars Way, Orchard Side, Westlands Road, Little Boultons. (For safety reasons there will be no collections on the B2145 main road)

Wednesday, December 15 from 5.30pm: Ursula Square & Avenue, Seal Road & Square, Marine Gardens, Hillfield Road, Bridge Way,Peachy Road, Green Lane Meadowlands, Latham Road, Langton Close, High Street, Bridleway, Croft Way.

Thursday, December 16 from 5.30pm: Grafton Road (from Grove Road), Lifeboat Way, Coxswain Way, Wright Way, Barnes Close, Canadian Crescent, Pacific Way, Jones Square, Beacon Drive, Lawrence Close, Mixon Close, Sparshott Road, Pennycord Close.

Friday, December 17 from 5.30pm: East Beach Road, Drift Road, Solar Drive, Tranquillity Way, Lunar Crescent, Orbit, Wheatfield Road, Manor Lane Gardens, Halley View, Jodrell Place.

Sunday, December 19 from 5pm: Sidlesham area.

Monday, December 20 from 5.30pm: West Street (plus cul de sacs) Bonnar Road, Clayton Road, Seagrove, Vincent Road, CoxesRoad, Warner Road.

Tuesday, December 21 from 5.30pm: Bill House, Byways, Solent Way, Seal Road, York Road, Tythe Barn Road, Green Lane, Windsor Road, Grove Road, Orchard Avenue, Southern Road, Longacre (Beaufield), Woodlands Road, Beach Gardens, Cherry Gardens, Ursula/St Itha Road,

Wednesday, December 22 from 5.30pm: Old Farm Road, Spinney Close, Granary Lane, McNair Close, Honeysuckle Lane, BlackberryLane, Donaldson Close, Colt Street, Acorn Close, Horsefield Road, Coppice Lane, Saddle Lane, Paddock Lane, Horseshoe, Large Acres, Crablands.

Static Collections: Saturday, December 4 at the COOP, Saturday, December 11 at East Beach, Saturday, December 18 at ASDA, Friday, December 24 at John’s Veg Shop.