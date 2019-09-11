See pictures of this 'iconic' aircraft as it lands at Goodwood
Here are some of the best pictures of an ‘iconic’ plane which has landed at Goodwood ahead of an aviation event this weekend.
The Freddie March Spirit of Aviation is part of Goodwood Revival and will feature a number of remarkable planes. Jeremy Warren, content planner for the event said: “The standout aircraft, without doubt, will be the gleaming all metal finish of the DC3 from the USA.It’s an iconic piece of aviation history and a must-see for members of the public and aviation enthusiasts alike.” The event will run from Friday 15 to Sunday 17.
1. Douglas C41A
Goodwood Aerodrome welcomed the first of its iconic aircraft, the Douglas C41A ahead of The Freddie March Spirit of Aviation, which is one of the annual highlights of Goodwood Revival, 13th-15th September.''Photo credit: Alex Benwell
Goodwood Aerodrome welcomed the first of its iconic aircraft, the Douglas C41A ahead of The Freddie March Spirit of Aviation, which is one of the annual highlights of Goodwood Revival, 13th-15th September.''Photo credit: Alex Benwell
Goodwood Aerodrome welcomed the first of its iconic aircraft, the Douglas C41A ahead of The Freddie March Spirit of Aviation, which is one of the annual highlights of Goodwood Revival, 13th-15th September.''Photo credit: Alex Benwell