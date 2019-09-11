See pictures of this 'iconic' aircraft as it lands at Goodwood

The Freddie March Spirit of Aviation is part of Goodwood Revival and will feature a number of remarkable planes. Jeremy Warren, content planner for the event said: “The standout aircraft, without doubt, will be the gleaming all metal finish of the DC3 from the USA.It’s an iconic piece of aviation history and a must-see for members of the public and aviation enthusiasts alike.” The event will run from Friday 15 to Sunday 17.

Douglas C41A Goodwood Aerodrome welcomed the first of its iconic aircraft, the Douglas C41A ahead of The Freddie March Spirit of Aviation, which is one of the annual highlights of Goodwood Revival, 13th-15th September.

Owner and pilots Owner Richard Martin (centre) with pilots Steve Craig and Catherine Burnham.

Douglas C41A Goodwood Aerodrome welcomed the first of its iconic aircraft, the Douglas C41A ahead of The Freddie March Spirit of Aviation, which is one of the annual highlights of Goodwood Revival, 13th-15th September.

Douglas C41A Goodwood Aerodrome welcomed the first of its iconic aircraft, the Douglas C41A ahead of The Freddie March Spirit of Aviation, which is one of the annual highlights of Goodwood Revival, 13th-15th September.

