Southdowns Concert Band concert in aid of Littlehampton Lifeboat Station

Southdowns Concert Band is performing a concert with a fun-filled programme to raise money for Littlehampton Lifeboat Station.

The band is formed of around 40 excellent musicians from across Sussex and Hampshire and rehearses weekly in Arundel.

Southdowns Concert Band has around 40 excellent musicians from across Sussex and Hampshire. Picture: Keith Tellick

The concert, Music for a Summer Evening, will be at St James the Great Church, East Ham Road, Littlehampton, on Saturday, June 22, at 7.30pm.

The programme includes the best of Abba, music from the show The Wizard of Oz, film music from Lord of the Rings and a big band spectacular.

Brenda Bailey, concert secretary, said: “The ever-popular best of Abba will have you tapping your toes and the big band spectacular will have you dancing in the aisles.”

Tickets are £10, under-16s free, available in advance from the Littlehampton RNLI shop and Susan Jones on 07857807994, as well as on the door.