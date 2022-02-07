Things to do in half term: Chichester Canal hosting family fun activities
This February half term Chichester Canal is encouraging families to find out about the many types of wildlife at the canal.
The Chichester Ship Canal Trust, the volunteer-led, self-funded charity behind the canal, is welcoming families of all ages to learn more about the wildlife that calls the canal home.
On Wednesday, February 23, from 10am until 3pm, the community volunteers will be in the Heritage Centre at the Canal Basin, offering family friendly activities.
Read More
Catherine Cannon, Trustee, said: “We’re keen to find different ways to welcome more families to discover the canal. It’s such a special place for wildlife, and we’ve recently published a colourful wildlife explorer guide aimed at families, which can be purchased in the Cafe.”
Children are invited to take part in crafts and activities, including making masks and models. Come down dressed as your favourite animal if you like! There is no charge for the activities, although donations to the Trust are welcome, and no booking is needed. Parents and carers are asked to remain with their children at all times.
SEE ALSO: Biggest events in the Chichester, Bognor Regis Midhurst and Petworth areas planned for 2022
The family friendly waterside café will be open all day. The popular boat trips are running through half term too, twice a day at 1200 and 1345. Booking in advance is recommended.
The Trust offers seasonal scheduled boat trips, catered cruises and private hire for events and celebrations. Visitors can relax in the popular waterside Café or explore 200 years of history in the award-winning Heritage Centre. The Trust offers seasonal row-boat hire, canoe and SUP licences, accessible towpath walks and family activities.
For more information please contact [email protected] or call 01243 771363
YOU MAY ALSO WANT TO READ: WWT Arundel to host puddle jumping championships for children this half-term