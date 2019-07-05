West Sussex RSPCA animal centre hosts unique summer event for owners and companions

Staff of an RSPCA animal centre recently invited guests and their four legged companions to a unique summer event.

Mount Noddy Animal Centre hosted Noddy Fest on Saturday, June 29, and involved a fun dog show, various stalls, food, drink and fun for every member of the family.

Anastasia Logarez with Archie who was judged to be the Best Rescue dog

Fluffy visitors were able to take part in agility and flyball – courtesy of Sussex County Dog Training. They also had a chance to learn some tricks and choose some new toys.

The day long event which took place from 10am to 5pm, cost visitors £1 per person and dogs of all breeds, shapes and sizes were welcome to go along for free.

For more on future events held at Mount Noddy Animal Rescue visit the Facebook page RSPCA Mount Noddy Sussex, Chichester & District.

Louise Lowther with her dog Florence who was awarded first prize in the Prettiest Bitch category