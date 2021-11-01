Bognor Regis: The annual fireworks night is back at Bognor Regis FC in Nyewood Lane on October 24. The gates open at 5pm and the fireworks begin at 7pm. There will also be arena events, a children’s funfair and hot food and drinks available. Entry costs £6 per person with children under five are free.

For more information visit: https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/bognorregistownfc/news/fireworks-extravaganza-october-24th-2653459.html

Fishbourne: The popular firework night is taking place on Saturday, November at the Fishbourne Centre. There will be a funfair, BBQ and bar from 5.30pm with the bonfire lit at 7.30pm and the fireworks at 8pm. Entry £5 per person.

Fireworks displays are taking place in the local area

Heyshott: Heyshott Bonfire will take place on November 6. There will be a torchlit procession and refreshments on sale. The suggested minimum donation is £5 an adult with children going free (cash only). Torches go on sale at 6.30pm at Hoyle Lane and refreshment stalls open, at 7pm the procession starts, a Punch and Judy show starts at 7.30pm and the fireworks ay 8pm.

For more information visit: https://www.heyshottbonfire.co.uk/

Milland: The Milland Bonfire and Fireworks Party will return to Milland on Saturday,November 6. Gates open at 6pm on the Recreation Ground, Iping Road, Milland. The bonfire will be lit at 6pm and the firework display starts at about 7.30pm.

Tickets will be available on the gate but you can gain fast track entry by buying them in advance from either Milland Stores or The Rising Sun at £5 per adult, £3 for children under 16 and under six get in for free. Discounted family tickets are £15.

Petworth: Taking place on Saturday, November 6 the Hampers Green Bonfire and fireworks is a free event although donation buckets will be out for those wishing to make a contribution.

It starts early in the evening with a short torchlight parade at 6pm. The bonfire and fireworks are expected to be lit just before 7pm.

Selsey: The annual Selsey fireworks show will be held at Bunn Leisure on Saturday, October 16. Book your ticket in advance as there will be no tickets available to buy on the gate. Doors will open at 5pm on Saturday October 16, and the fireworks will start at 8.30pm.