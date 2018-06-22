Film review: Ocean’s Eight (3 out of 5)

I’m not sure if I’m in the minority, but I can’t be the only person to feel a bit uncomfortable about a movie that turns criminals into heroes?

I certainly raised an eyebrow when Debbie Ocean says they are doing the heist for any eight-year-old girl who dreams of being a criminal.

Anyway, let’s put the moral aspect to one side and address the other obvious element.

The whole role of women in the film industry has been under great scrutiny and things have improved marginally.

But good old Hollywood sometimes has little imagination - not enough decent roles for women? OK, lets resurrect some old movies and just turn the men into women.

Ghostbusters is an obvious case in point and now we have the ‘Oceans’ franchise.

One of my favourite film stars, Sandra Bullock, plays Debbie Ocean (sister of the now defunct Danny), who is released from prison after an art scam that went wrong.

She’s had more than five years to come up with a foolproof plot to get hold of several millions pounds worth of Cartier diamonds.

Joining her in the escapade is pal Lou (Cate Blanchett) and they recruit fellow crims Rose Weil (Helena Bonham Carter), Nine Ball (Rihanna) and Constance (Awkwafina) among others.

The storyline is good enough without being exceptional and the (male) director Gary Ross keeps the pace up pretty well.

It’s all entertaining enough and I’ve no doubt we’ll have some sequels if it pulls in a good amount of money.

But let’s have some more original movies for women!

Film details: Ocean’s Eight (12A) 110mins

Director: Gary Ross

Starring: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway

Screening courtesy of Horsham Capitol