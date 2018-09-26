Filming begins for BBC2 production set in Bognor

Filming has begun in Bognor for a new dark comedy set to air on BBC2.

The London Road Coach Park will be closed for two weeks as filming for the 'dark comedy' runs.

Set in Bognor Regis, 'Don't Forget The Driver' was written, directed and starred in by BAFTA nominated actor Toby Jones.

In a tweet, Arun District Council apologised for inconvenience caused and said: "Please be aware that the London Road Coach Park in Bognor Regis will be unavailable until October 8 due to the Council granting a licence in relation to a filming event currently taking place in Bognor Regis."

