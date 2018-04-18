Sussex screenings for 50th anniversary of The Beatles Yellow Submarine

The Beatles’ legendary animated hit film Yellow Submarine is returning to cinemas across the UK on July 8 and tickets are now on sale for the Sussex screenings.

Dukes at Komedia and Duke of York’s Picturehouse in Brighton will be hosting the unmissable cinema event.

This momentous big-screen revival celebrates the 50th anniversary of the film’s original release, and everyone attending will receive an exclusive commemorative pack, including four stunning limited edition collector’s cards and a Peppertastic sticker set.

The visionary feature film designed by the great art director Heinz Edelmann can now be experienced in glorious surround sound with the ground-breaking animation stunningly restored.

Looking and sounding better than ever before, Yellow Submarine tells the story of how The Beatles’ battle the music-hating Blue Meanies armed only with the power of love.

From Lucy in The Sky with Diamonds to Nowhere Man, and Eleanor Rigby to All You Need is Love, Yellow Submarine features some of the most-loved songs from the greatest band in the world.

Certificate: U (tbc)

Tickets on sale at www.yellowsubmarine.film