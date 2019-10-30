Walks around Walberton: Booklet revamped to encourage old and new residents to enjoy the countryside

In an attempt to ‘get people outside’ to enjoy Walberton, a group of volunteers have produced a new version of a 20-year-old booklet.

Peter Brown and other residents launched the revamped booklet of 7 Walks Around Walberton on Saturday.

ks190585-2 Walberton Walk phot kate'The group setting off on one of the walks around Walberton.ks190585-2 SUS-191027-105844008

Speaking ahead of the launch, Peter said: “We will walk round one of the walks, starting from Walberton Village Hall car park and will finish at The Holly Tree.” Peter said the previous booklet was out of date and needed updating.

“The idea is for people living in Walberton to explore the wonderful countryside around them,” he explained.

“Many don’t get out at all and that’s a shame. “Volunteers produced a booklet some 20 years ago but we ran out of copies. This is not a complete re-write but it is updated.

“The idea is to encourage people to get outside. Walberton is a lovely part of the world with lovely footpaths. We want people to enjoy living here.

ks190585-3 Walberton Walk phot kate'The group setting off on one of the walks around Walberton.ks190585-3 SUS-191027-105700008

“They are about to start building large housing estates in our parish. We are not happy about the housing but we have nothing against the people moving in so we want the booklet to be a welcoming for them so they have a chance to learn about the area. Hopefully they enjoy living in this lovely part of the world.”

ks190585-5 Walberton Walk phot kate'The group setting off on one of the walks around Walberton.ks190585-5 SUS-191027-105825008

ks190585-4 Walberton Walk phot kate'The group setting off on one of the walks around Walberton.ks190585-4 SUS-191027-105641008

ks190585-1 Walberton Walk phot kate'Co authors of the walk book, Peter Brwn, right, and John Pilling, wiith Suzie Clark, chairman of the parish council.ks190585-1 SUS-191027-105751008