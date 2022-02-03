In pictures: Take a look around Tangmere Military Aviation Museum

Tangmere Aviation Museum reopens. David Coxon (Director). Pic S Robards SR2202021 SUS-220202-095537001
Tangmere Aviation Museum reopens. David Coxon (Director). Pic S Robards SR2202021 SUS-220202-095537001

Tangmere Military Aviation Museum reopened its doors on Tuesday (February 1) after being closed due to Covid restrictions.

By Megan Baker
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 5:34 pm

The volunteer-run museum was closed for improvements during November and January in preparation for ‘two very exciting anniversaries’, including its birthday and the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War.

Click here to read more about how the museum plans to mark these occasions.

