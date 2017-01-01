Chichester Observer

BREAKING NEWS: IKEA confirms plans for Sussex

British Astronaut Tim Peake Picture: Christopher Ison

Chichester Tim Peake to return to space on second ESA mission

Most complete Roman find discovered in Chichester park

Selsey’s Asda store begins to take shape

Artist impression of Sweaty Betty Chichester

Activewear brand could be coming to Chichester

Parsons Son & Basley staff with St Wilfrids staff celebrating their support. To become a Dreambuilder call Chloe Neilson-Hopkins on 01243 755186. ks170012-2 SUS-170117-184614008

Bognor business backs St Wilfrid’s new hospice appeal

Albion captain Bruno will miss Saturday's FA Cup tie at Lincoln City on Saturday. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Trio still ruled out for Albion

Action from Chichester's recent home win over Dorking / Picture by Derek Martin

Chichester told: Win half your games to stay up

Action between the Pirates and Predators / Picture by Kate Shemilt

Perky Pirates hunt down Predators... Thompson trio take out Coal

Kings Lad on a previous visit to Fontwell / Picture by Nigel Bowles

We’re all hoping for a frost-free Fontwell

GALLERY: Lions lose cup battle with Brighton

Non League football shake-up: New divisions for steps 3 and 4 - and East and West divisions for Sussex

PICTURES: Burns Night at Chichester Yacht Club

Why West Sussex sport clubs have law on their side

Local archaeologists carrying out the trial excavation last summer which confirmed the Roman find

Most complete Roman find discovered in Chichester park

Engraved portrait from A Memoir of Jane Austen by J. E. Austen-Leigh, 1869 or 70 Private collection

Austen bicentenary to be marked in Brighton

Laura and Simon

Cello and piano evening at the University of Chichester

New show home set to open at award-winning development

