Chichester Observer

Search

Resounding ‘no’ to Bognor’s £80m redevelopment plans

News 2
Headteachers and MPs debated school funding

‘Disaster’ for headteachers over emergency school cash

News

Chichester couple ask for help to wed after terminal cancer diagnosis

News
Light rain
10c
9c

Motorcyclist injured in Chichester collision

Transport

UPDATE: Gales still forecast for across Sussex on Friday

News

‘Still a mistake to leave EU’ - Chichester MP

News 6

Man jailed for child sex offences

Crime
A passenger demo at Brighton station SUS-160725-134444001

Commuters start legal proceedings over Southern Rail crisis

Transport 4
The Trump petition

Sussex residents add their voice to national petition over Donald Trump’s visit to UK

Politics
Big Orange wins the 2016 Goodwood Cup - can he complete the treble in the newly-upgraded Group 1 Goodwood Cup? Picture by Kate Shemilt

Goodwood gets green light for major boosts to Glorious week

Sport
Albion players celebrate a goal this season. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Another Albion game selected for television coverage

Football
Chuba Akpom is on loan to Albion from Arsenal. Picture by Paul Hazlewood (BHAFC)

Akpom eyes second successive promotion

Football
Brighton manager Chris Hughton. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Hughton has no regrets about FA Cup team selection

Football

PICTURE SPECIAL: Pamment pops up with a Pagham double to see off YMCA

Local

RUMOUR MILL: Celtic deny huge Chelsea bid for Dembele as Blues miss out on Candreva | Mourinho hopes Rooney stays put | Arsenal planning summer swoop for Reus

Local

Kia Super League Finals Day to be held at The 1st Central County Ground

Sport
Brewing herbs to cleanse, nurture and restore body and soul

VIDEO: The power of plants to help us remember, digest and love

Offbeat
Eva Cassidy tribute

Night of tributes in Bognor Regis

Music
Signum Quartet

REVIEW: Signum Quartet, Chichester Chamber Concerts

Music
Property

Unique development site with substantial water frontage

Lifestyle
The 56-year-old failed to make the next train home to West Worthing. Picture: Derek Martin

COUNTY NEWS: Disabled woman relives ‘horrible’ experience on station platform

News