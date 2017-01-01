Chichester Observer

A27 consultation re-run ‘not about a northern bypass’, county council leader insists

Louise Goldsmith being handed the notice from Chichester Deserves Better at last Thursday's Funtington Parish Council meeting

A27 campaigners launch challenge for county council leader’s seat

Selsey roadworks KceRA84Tzom9EloLz6IP

Selsey roadworks labelled an ‘intolerable disruption’

Rolls-Royce confirms its commitment to Goodwood following high sales figures

Police hunt man over Kingley Vale car park theft

Nominations sought for Arun youth awards

TRAVEL UPDATE: A27 clear following accident at Tangmere roundabout

Five simple tips to end up with more money in 2017

All lanes have been reopened following the earlier incident

TRAVEL NEWS: Heavy traffic on M23 following accident

Tomer Hemed and Beram Kayal celebrate Albion's second goal against MK Dons. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Brighton drawn away in FA Cup

Get involved in our bowls coverage

Arun beaten by county bowlers, but are happy to host Hayes

Some of the elite fancers at the Westbourne House School event

Fantastic fencers praised for super sportsmanship

Albion sign young defender from Wrexham

Sussex sign all-rounder David Wiese on three-year contract

PICTURE SPECIAL: City’s FA Vase dream dies

Bruce Green, president-elect of Littlehampton Rotary Club, left, with Rotarian Geoff Watts

Chichester Chamber Concerts: Signum Quartet

Chichester Chamber Concerts welcome The Signum Quartet

Julia Biel by Jenna Foxton

Julia Biel plays Chichester

The 20-year old Pilot Officer Selway arrived at Tangmere in September 1929 .

The magnificent aerial adventures of Sir Anthony ‘Mark’ Selway

Our look at the top five most anticipated games of 2017

Console Corner: Top 10 games for 2017: Part 2

