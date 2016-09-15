All the winners at etc Hair and Beauty awards

It was a glamorous and glitzy affair at Fontwell Racecourse when the local hair and beauty industry was celebrated on Saturday night.

The second etc Hair and Beauty Awards was hosted by TV presenter and beauty expert Gina Akers and recognised those that work in the sector.

The event was run by Johnston Press South Events and the sponsors were Richard John, Headromance, Chichester College, The Maitland Clinic, Shortcuts, Good Salon Guide, BC Beauty Training LTD, La Belle, Special Creations by Jane, Sussex Beauty Training, Brillbird Hampshire Education, and Treat Your Skin.