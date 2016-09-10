Goodwood Revival: Red Dragon leads line-up at Bonhams’ auction

A historic Aston Martin is one of the highlights of Bonhams’ auction at Goodwood Revival.

The Aston Martin Speed Model, dubbed the ‘Red Dragon’, has an outstanding competiton history that includes the famed Le Mans 24-Hour Race.

Two of its most celebrated drivers have links to Goodwood, making it a fitting site to see the car go under the hammer with guide price of £1.6-£2million.

Richard John Beattie-Seaman, one of the finest British racing drivers of the 1930s, was born at Aldingbourne House and Dudley Folland, one of the first internationally known owner-drivers to compete at Goodwood, would go on to own and campaign the car.

The Red Dragon is just one of the many historic vehicles and classic bits of memorabilia up for auction today (Saturday 10 September 2016).

Other highlights include a 1970 Aston Martin DB6 Mk2 Volante, one of only 38 examples and looking to fetch £1,000,000 at the sale, and a 1956 Porsche 550 RS Spyder.

The Porsche is considered to be one of the world’s best-preserved (and never restored) examples of this seminal model and it is believed that it could break the £6,000,000 mark. This piece of Porsche history is bound to draw significant interest from enthusiasts; especially given its unique situation.

It isn’t just sports cars available to collectors. There are rally cars, a Volkswagen microbus, a 1936 Pontiac motorhome and an iconic WW2 amphibious utility vehicle.