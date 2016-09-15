A27 ‘no option’ backed by Selsey Town Council

‘No option’ was backed by Sesley Town Council last night after a special A27 meeting was held, following councillors’ decision that all choices would ‘seriously harm the manhood peninsula’.

When discussions were opened up to the public the vast majority agreed in backing ‘no option’, stating that the northern route should be reinstated.

One resident said: “It is the economic future of the whole of the southern area, I totally agree with having a northern route.

“The only way that the improvements will really work is by separating the local traffic with the through traffic.

“There is only one option that comes close to doing that and it is option two, which I know we don’t like.

“All the other options should be ignored completely.”

Councillor Tony Weiner said: “The route is supposed to help the district, but all it does is help the through traffic and is extremely harmful to the local traffic.

“In my view all of the options seem to be extremely harmful, and Highways England cannot prove that it isn’t.”

Under the comments to suggest an alternative option the council agreed to recommend reinstating the northern option for consultation.

They added that ‘any option that bans right turns will cause serious harm to the manhood peninsula’.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.