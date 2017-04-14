Actor announces lucky winner of charity raffle

A well known actor, director and writer was invited to select the winning raffle ticket at The Aldingbourne Trust’s charity event.

Christopher Timothy attended the raffle event on Friday, March 10, where he announced the name of the lucky winner of a two night stay at The Salterns, one of the new luxury holiday homes at Chichester Marina.

The raffle was set up to raise funds for all the work done by the Aldingbourne Trust and was masterminded by Laura Nix of Henry Adams Holiday Lets. Tickets were sold throughout the estate agent’s network of offices across the region during the trust’s ‘Fundraising February’ campaign and raised £1,000 for the charity.

Abigail Rowe of the Aldingbourne Trust thanked the team at Henry Adams for raising such a significant amount of money from their raffle and welcomed local celebrity Christopher Timothy to the final draw.

Chris Timothy, who starred as James Herriot in ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ and as Mac McGuire in the BBC soap opera ‘Doctors’, lives locally.

As he drew the winning ticket, he said: “I know quite a few people who are directly affected by the Aldingbourne Trust and are helped by them so it is just a privilege to be involved.”

After the winning name, A Kemp-Perchard, was announced, Laura confirmed that they’d be contacted to arrange their stay at The Salterns, a waterfront development by Premier Marinas available for holiday lets throughout the year.

